Colombia names provisional team for Bergen Worlds

Image 1 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) won silver in 2012 Image 2 of 5 Trade teammates on any other day, Nairo Quintana (Colombia) leads Alejandro Valverde (Spain) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 The Colombian fans get a photo with Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) kisses the jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Fernando Gaviria wins the Giro's fifth stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Colombian national cycling federation has named a strong squad for the 2017 World Championships in Bergen. Colombia is yet to win a medal in the Worlds road race but will be considered one of the favourites to the depth of its provisional squad.

Colombian national coach Carlos Mario Jaramillo announced on the rest day at the Vuelta a Colombia alongside the president of the Colombian Cycling Federation Jorge Ovidio. Colombia is currently the third overall ranked nation.

2017 Tour de France runner-up Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), and Giro d'Italia runner-up Nairo Quintana (Movistar) are two likely leaders for the September 24 race. Although the team is stacked with climbing talent, including Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott), Sky's Sergio Luis Henao and Sebastian Henao, Carlos Betancur (Movistar), Miguel Ángel López (Astana), and Jarlinson Pantano (Trek Segafredo).

Fast finisher and winner of four stages of the Giro in May, Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors) will be hoping for a better Worlds after he broke his collarbone on debut in Doha last year. Gaviria provides the team with an option for the bunch sprint finish.

While Colombia is still searching for its first Worlds roads medal, Uran is a silver medalist from the 2012 Olympic Games. While no riders finished last year's Worlds, Uran was the best Colombian at the 2014 and 2015 Worlds. In 2013 when the Colombian's were considered favourites for a medal, Sergio Henao was the best finisher in 15th place.

Slovakian Peter Sagan is the two-time defending champion in the road race.

The full Colombian team for the 2017 Worlds is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The two reserves for the men's team are Jhonathan Restrepo (Team Katusha) and Darwin Atapuma (UAE Team Emirates) while the winner of the Vuelta a Colombia could also be taken into consideration for the team.

Colombian national team for the 2017 world championships: Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale); Nairo Quintana, Carlos Betancur (Movistar Team), Miguel Ángel López (Astana), Jarlinson Pantano (Trek Segafredo); Sergio Luis Henao, Sebastián Henao (Team Sky), Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott) and Fernando Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors).