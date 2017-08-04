Gaviria confirmed to remain with Quick-Step Floors through 2019

Image 1 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Fernando Gaviria after stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Max Richeze (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 6 from the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Max Richeze (Quick-Step floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria will stay with Patrick Lefevere's Quick-Step Floors team through the end of the 2019 season, the team confirmed today.

Cyclingnews previously reported that the young Colombian winner of the Giro d'Italia points classification intended to renew his contract with the team that brought him into the WorldTour. He joins Bob Jungels and Julian Alaphilippe in renewing with the team. The team also announced a contract renewal with Argentinean Maximiliano Richeze for two years.

"I am very happy to stay with the team who gave me the chance to turn pro and brought me into European cycling," Gaviria said in a press release. "When I look back on the last two years and see how I've developed and grown as a rider, I am more than confident staying with this team is the right decision. I feel at home and appreciated here, and Patrick Lefevere puts a lot of confidence in me, so it just feels like a natural step to continue my progression with this outstanding team."

Gaviria won four stages in his debut Grand Tour, this year's Giro d'Italia, and is now hoping to improve his abilities in the Classics. He sprinted to fifth in his second appearance in Milan-San Remo this year.

"After what I've achieved in the Giro, I think I am heading towards the next big step of my career. I am especially keen on testing my potential and doing well in the classics, races I have always had a special love for," Gaviria said. "Quick-Step Floors is one of the greatest ever teams in these races, so I think I can learn a lot from the guys here. I look forward to continuing my presence in the fast finishes and grabbing my chances when and wherever they show in next season."

Lefevere was, of course, pleased to announce that Gaviria would remain with the team. "Fernando's potential is huge, he's one of the most talented riders out there and I dare to say his results so far have been only an appetiser for what we are going to see in the years to come," Lefevere said.

"His potential, determination and mentality recommend him for many great feats, I'm sure of that."