Uran in talks with Cannondale, Astana, UAE and Trek for 2018

Image 1 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) Image 2 of 5 Rigoberto Uran rides with his teammates of the US's Cannondale Drapac cycling team during the 165km 16th stage of the Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Tour de France winner Chris Froome flanked by runner-up Rigoberto Urán and third-placed Romain Bardet Image 4 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rigoberto Uran is set to decide his future within the next week as a number of teams look to sign the Tour de France runner-up for 2018. The Colombian is out of contract at the end of the year, although his current team – Cannondale-Drapac – is the favourite to re-sign him.

According to Italian website Tuttobiciweb, Uran is likely to stay at Cannondale-Drapac and sign a new three-year contract that cements his role as team leader for the Tour de France. Uran impressed at this year's Tour de France, winning stage 9 to Chambery and finishing second overall, just 54 seconds behind Chris Froome (Team Sky) after a consistent race. The 30-year-old Colombian has the climbing ability and time trial skills to challenge for overall victory.

Cyclingnews understands that the Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team Emirates and Astana are also interested in Uran as the leading teams try to sign Tour de France contenders for 2018 and 2019.

Several team leaders are set to change teams for 2018, sparking a game of musical chairs. Fabio Aru is expected to leave Astana and move to UAE Team Emirates, while Trek-Segafredo are in search of a leader for the Tour de France after Alberto Contador hinted that he will target the Giro d'Italia in 2018, if he decides to race one final season. Trek-Segafredo team manager Luca Guercilena is due to have further talks with the Spaniard this weekend. Mikel Landa is expected to leave Team Sky for Movistar after becoming frustrated at working for Froome.





Vaughters preferred not comment on the reports regarding the future of his riders but is busy building his roster after the arrival of new sponsorships and success at the Tour de France.

Riders already under contract for 2018 include Taylor Phinney, Andrew Talansky, Hugh Carthy, Joe Dombrowski and Pierre Rolland.

It is unclear if the new sponsors will allow Vaughters to retain the services of Italy's Davide Formolo. The 24-year-old from Verona targeted the overall classification at the Giro d'Italia for the first time and finished a solid tenth. He was also third in the best young rider competition behind Bob Jungels and Adam Yates.

Formolo has been linked to Bora-Hansgrohe for 2018 but his agent Mauro Battaglini told Cyclingnews that the German team is just one of several options for the Italian. Formolo has been with Cannondale since turning professional in 2014.