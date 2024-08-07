Don't adjust your screens - Colnago launches rim brake bike in 2024

Yes, you read that right. The renowned Italian bike manufacturer Colnago has unveiled a rim-brake-equipped road bike today, breaking away from the bike industry's steadfast determination to shun them.

The brand proudly describes this bike as a "wildcard in a family of aces," acknowledging the irony of the launch which puts it alongside the four existing models in the C68 range, the Road, AllRoad, Titanium, and Gravel.

Over the past decade, the bike industry has largely turned its back on rim brakes, favouring disc brakes instead. Disc brakes are preferred for their superior braking performance and consistent power delivery in both wet and dry conditions. Despite a staunch following from rim brake enthusiasts, the dwindling availability of compatible frames, wheels, and groupsets has made rim brake-equipped bikes increasingly harder to buy or build.

Colnago acknowledges that its decision to launch a rim brake bike in 2024 is "unconventional." However, it describes the move as "a treat for the rim brake aficionados," emphasizing that "because the C68 is a handcrafted, handmade, modular product, it is possible for us to create frames like the C68 rim brake in an economically sustainable manner."

(Image credit: Colnago)

A particularly telling line from the brand's press release states, "Colnago wants to be there for these dedicated and passionate cyclists," a sentiment which underscores Colnago's reputation for - and commitment to - catering to the traditionalists.

Rim brake purists will also appreciate that the new bike, like all models in the C68 range, is built entirely in Italy and assembled by hand in Colnago's factory in Cambiago. While factories in the Far East are capable of producing high-quality bikes, there remains a certain prestige and heritage associated with Italian craftsmanship.

To make the new C68 Rim Brake model a reality, the fork has been modified to host direct mount, double-pivot brake calipers, and the seat stays have been structurally reinforced to accept the same. Additionally, in another (seemingly unintentional) nod to the old-meets-new approach, the frame and fork dropouts - which accept quick-release skewers - are crafted from 3D-printed titanium.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Colnago)

True traditionalists might be disappointed to hear that the bike does not support mechanical groupsets. It'll have to be run with electronic shifting.

The 'big three' groupset manufacturers - Campagnolo, Shimano, and SRAM - each offer a rim brake option, with Campagnolo Super Record EPS, Shimano Dura-Ace R9250 Di2, and SRAM Force AXS all listed as compatible.

However, the C68 Rim is sold only as a frame kit, which includes the frame, fork, seatpost, and headset, but excludes the bar and stem.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, embracing your traditionalist sensibilities via this route comes at a premium price. The frame kit is priced at €6,930.00 / £6,299.99 / $7,750.00.