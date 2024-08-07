Don't adjust your screens - Colnago launches rim brake bike in 2024
Colnago C68 range gets a 'wildcard' model as Italian brand issues 'treat' to aficionados
Yes, you read that right. The renowned Italian bike manufacturer Colnago has unveiled a rim-brake-equipped road bike today, breaking away from the bike industry's steadfast determination to shun them.
The brand proudly describes this bike as a "wildcard in a family of aces," acknowledging the irony of the launch which puts it alongside the four existing models in the C68 range, the Road, AllRoad, Titanium, and Gravel.
Over the past decade, the bike industry has largely turned its back on rim brakes, favouring disc brakes instead. Disc brakes are preferred for their superior braking performance and consistent power delivery in both wet and dry conditions. Despite a staunch following from rim brake enthusiasts, the dwindling availability of compatible frames, wheels, and groupsets has made rim brake-equipped bikes increasingly harder to buy or build.
Colnago acknowledges that its decision to launch a rim brake bike in 2024 is "unconventional." However, it describes the move as "a treat for the rim brake aficionados," emphasizing that "because the C68 is a handcrafted, handmade, modular product, it is possible for us to create frames like the C68 rim brake in an economically sustainable manner."
A particularly telling line from the brand's press release states, "Colnago wants to be there for these dedicated and passionate cyclists," a sentiment which underscores Colnago's reputation for - and commitment to - catering to the traditionalists.
Rim brake purists will also appreciate that the new bike, like all models in the C68 range, is built entirely in Italy and assembled by hand in Colnago's factory in Cambiago. While factories in the Far East are capable of producing high-quality bikes, there remains a certain prestige and heritage associated with Italian craftsmanship.
To make the new C68 Rim Brake model a reality, the fork has been modified to host direct mount, double-pivot brake calipers, and the seat stays have been structurally reinforced to accept the same. Additionally, in another (seemingly unintentional) nod to the old-meets-new approach, the frame and fork dropouts - which accept quick-release skewers - are crafted from 3D-printed titanium.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
True traditionalists might be disappointed to hear that the bike does not support mechanical groupsets. It'll have to be run with electronic shifting.
The 'big three' groupset manufacturers - Campagnolo, Shimano, and SRAM - each offer a rim brake option, with Campagnolo Super Record EPS, Shimano Dura-Ace R9250 Di2, and SRAM Force AXS all listed as compatible.
However, the C68 Rim is sold only as a frame kit, which includes the frame, fork, seatpost, and headset, but excludes the bar and stem.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, embracing your traditionalist sensibilities via this route comes at a premium price. The frame kit is priced at €6,930.00 / £6,299.99 / $7,750.00.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.