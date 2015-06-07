Clancy and Archibald win at London Nocturne
Track stars lead the way at criterium race
Ed Clancy (JTL-Condor) and Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International) came through victorious in the elite races at the Jupiter London Nocturne on Saturday night. Both Clancy and Archibald are known for their track skills but they proved that they had it on the road as they both took comfortable wins.
Clancy beat former WorldTour rider Steele Von Hoff, now with NFTO, and Chris Lawless (Team Wiggins). “It was really tough out there, we were flat out from start to finish,” said Clancy. “We were outnumbered and the Madison Genesis guys kept attacking, but Kristian (House) and I managed to hold on to the front. It was so close at the end, but we managed to get over the line first, just I have never won the Nocturne before, it has always slipped away from us and tonight this feels brilliant.”
In the women’s race, Archibald’s performance also earned her the combative award. The Pearl Izumi rider beat Eileen Roe (Wiggle-Honda), who came back from a mid-race crash, and Nicola Juniper (Team Giordana Triton).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ed Clancy (JTL-Condor)
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (NFTO)
|3
|Chris Lawless (Team Wiggins)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International)
|2
|Eileen Roe (Wiggle-Honda)
|3
|Nicola Juniper (Team Giordana Triton)
