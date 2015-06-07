Clancy and Archibald win at London Nocturne

Image 1 of 10 The men's podium (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 2 of 10 There was a Brompton race too (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 3 of 10 Ed Clancy sprints to victory (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 4 of 10 Chris Lawless (Team Wiggins) (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 5 of 10 The women's podium (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 6 of 10 Katie Archibald wins (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 7 of 10 Katie Archibald crosses the line (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 8 of 10 There was some alternative races (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 9 of 10 The penny farthing competitors wait for the start (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 10 of 10 A young rider on the start line (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Ed Clancy (JTL-Condor) and Katie Archibald (Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International) came through victorious in the elite races at the Jupiter London Nocturne on Saturday night. Both Clancy and Archibald are known for their track skills but they proved that they had it on the road as they both took comfortable wins.

Clancy beat former WorldTour rider Steele Von Hoff, now with NFTO, and Chris Lawless (Team Wiggins). “It was really tough out there, we were flat out from start to finish,” said Clancy. “We were outnumbered and the Madison Genesis guys kept attacking, but Kristian (House) and I managed to hold on to the front. It was so close at the end, but we managed to get over the line first, just I have never won the Nocturne before, it has always slipped away from us and tonight this feels brilliant.”

In the women’s race, Archibald’s performance also earned her the combative award. The Pearl Izumi rider beat Eileen Roe (Wiggle-Honda), who came back from a mid-race crash, and Nicola Juniper (Team Giordana Triton).

Results

Men's Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ed Clancy (JTL-Condor) 2 Steele Von Hoff (NFTO) 3 Chris Lawless (Team Wiggins)