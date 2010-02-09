Ciolek out of Qatar with broken collarbone

Gerald Ciolek (Team Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Milram's Gerald Ciolek became the latest victim of a broken collarbone at this year's edition of the Tour of Qatar. The German sprinter was one of a number of riders to go down in a mass pile-up with 300 metres to go in the event's third stage.

Ciolek, 23, “will be flown back to Germany as quickly as possible,” said Milram Directeur Sportif Ralf Grabsch. “The doctors there will see how complicated the fracture is and whether surgery is needed or not.”

Ciolek's teammate Roger Kluge was also involved in the crash, but remained uninjured. The 24-year-old German was able to defend the white jersey for best young rider which he had claimed the day before.

On Monday's second stage of the Tour of Qatar, two riders were forced out of the event with broken collarbones: Steven Cozza of Garmin-Transitions and Kurt-Asle Arvesen of Sky Pro Cycling.