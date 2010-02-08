Arvesen out of of Qatar with broken collarbone

Kurt Alse Arvesen comes out in the Norwegian Champion's kit (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

Kurt-Asle Arvesen's Tour of Qatar is over. The Norwegian riding for Team Sky crashed and broke his collarbone only one km into the second stage on Monday.

He went down within the neutralised zone, calling it “ an absurd kind of accident because it happened before the race proper had started.

"We were basically just getting ready to start racing when I let a guy go past me but it then got a bit narrow and I lost control of the bike and crashed to the ground. It's really unfortunate to break your collarbone at any time but especially now as I was just getting ready to start my year."

He broke his other collarbone last year in the 10th stage of the Tour de France. "The only good thing about this is that it is on the other side and hopefully the healing process will be as smooth as last time."

Arvesen's team won the opening team time trial on Sunday, He did not finish with his teammates, but was 90th, 36 seconds down.

Arvesen, who will celebrate his 35th birthday on Tuesday, joined the newly formed British team this year after spending six years with CSC/Saxo Bank.