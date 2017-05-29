Cimolai hit by car during training

Image 1 of 5 Davide Cimolai (FDJ) collects his prizes for winning stage 1 at Volta Catalunya Image 2 of 5 Davide Cimolai (FDJ) on the Volta Catalunya podium after winning stage 1 Image 3 of 5 Davide Cimolai (FDJ) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) after stage 1 at Volta Catalunya Image 4 of 5 Davide Cimolai (FDJ) beats Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) to win stage 1 at Volta Catalunya (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Davide Cimolai (FDJ) on the Volta Catalunya podium after winning stage 1

Davide Cimolai is the latest pro rider to be hit by a car whilst training. The 27-year-old, who rides for French team FDJ, suffered no serious injuries in the incident on Sunday, he said.

"I had just left home," he said told gazzetta.it. A car had its left turn indicator on, however it turned right instead of left. "I found myself on the ground and I did not understand anything.

"I checked myself out and fortunately there are no fractures. I did not have to go to hospital. It could have been worse though, my bike is totally destroyed."

He did not expect to lose any training days, and predicted that Monday morning he would "wake up with cramps and pains, but I can ride with that, and fortunately I can ride the Dauphine, which starts on Sunday. Then I will be at the Tour de France for Demare.

"Between the Dauphine and the Tour, however, there are the Italian championships: I saw the course, this year it's a strong one. It would be great to go to France with the tricolor jersey."

The accident is one of a recent tragic series, which started with the death of Michele Scarponi shortly before the Giro d'Italia. Other incidents have involved Tour de France winner Chris Froome and the deaths of race car driver Nicky Hayden and three Spanish triathletes.

Cimolai tweeted a video he made calling for more respect for cyclists on the road. "It's a terrible moment, This time its due to someone being distracted. A couple were in the car and they were in shock, they realised they were in the wrong."