Froome hit by car on training ride

Chris Froome's bike was in a bad way after the collision (Image credit: @chrisfroome)

Chris Froome was knocked off his bike by a motorist today, posting a photo of his mangled Team Sky Pinarello bike on his social media accounts.

The Tour de France champion was continuing his training back at home in the south of France after riding the Tour de Romandie, but said he was hit on purpose by a driver, who then drove off.

Unlike the damage caused to his bike, Froome said he suffered no physical injury.

"Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement!" Froome wrote on Twitter. "Thankfully I'm okay. Bike totaled. Driver kept going!"