Chris Froome: Inside the Tour de France winner's pain cave – Gallery

Image 1 of 8 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) is ready for another session in his 'pain cave' (Image credit: Michelle Froome) Image 2 of 8 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) with his Grand-Tour-winning bikes (Image credit: Michelle Froome) Image 3 of 8 Team Ineos’ Chris Froome gets in some leg presses in readiness to attempt a fifth Tour de France victory (Image credit: Michelle Froome) Image 4 of 8 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) on his way back to fitness in his 'pain cave' (Image credit: Michelle Froome) Image 5 of 8 Chris Froome (Team Ineos) starts a Zwift session in his road bike, while his time-trial waits patiently for its turn (Image credit: Michelle Froome) Image 6 of 8 Team Ineos rider Chris Froome demonstrates that he’s on his way back to full fitness (Image credit: Michelle Froome) Image 7 of 8 Chris Froome’s Pinarello Bolide TT bike stands ready for a Zwift session while Froome spins out on his road bike (Image credit: Michelle Froome) Image 8 of 8 A closer look at Chris Froome’s custom-painted Grand-Tour-winning bikes (Image credit: Michelle Froome)

Despite living in lockdown, and with little clarity on when racing will resume, Chris Froome (Team Ineos) has remained active as he completes his rehabilitation and sharpens his fitness at home.

The four-time Tour de France winner has been busy over the last few weeks, putting the finishing touches to his recovery from his career-threatening crash at last year's Critérium du Dauphiné, and making his long-awaited debut on Zwift.

Froome has already raced on the road this season, making a return to racing at the UAE Tour in February, which was cut short by the organisers after it was found that staff on the race had contracted COVID-19.

He continued building on his fitness with a training camp in South Africa, but returned home early to his family after the COVID-19 situation worsened in Europe.

In a specially designed gym built following his crash, the 34-year-old has been working out as he improves his core stability and irons out any muscular issues that were left over.

Froome only set eyes on the training area after he was out of his wheelchair last year, and the area is decorated with a number of his prized assets. One area of the gym is stacked with winning bikes from each of his Grand Tour wins, while there is also a selection of specifically commissioned artwork on the walls.

With the roads closed and residents across most of Europe only allowed to leave their house for essential needs, riders have been forced to remain indoors.

With no concrete dates for the resumption of professional races, Froome and his colleagues have been using online platforms and home trainers to stay in shape, with Team Ineos holding their first virtual race last weekend. Froome is no stranger to training indoors, having used the indoor trainer for months on end during his rehabilitation.

Froome is targeting a fifth Tour de France title after winning in 2013, and in the years between 2015 and 2017.