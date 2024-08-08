Chloé Dygert - 'I had to get over myself' to bring home Olympic gold in Team Pursuit

Team USA riders come together to capture second gold medal, making Kristen Faulkner the first multi-discipline champion

Olympic Games 2024: the USA celebrate Team Pursuit gold
Olympic Games 2024: the USA celebrate Team Pursuit gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been silver, silver, bronze and now finally gold for Team USA in the women's Team Pursuit at the Paris Olympics. Chloé Dygert and Jen Valente, in their third attempt, Tokyo alternate Lily Williams and newcomer Kristen Faulkner pulled off a stunning upset against New Zealand in the gold medal final on Wednesday night, making Faulkner the only US athlete to ever win two gold medals in two different disciplines in the same Olympic Games.

Faulkner credited the coaches and staff for helping her make a meteoric rise in track cycling, having quickly come up through the ranks to be added to the line-up in international competition for the first time at the Adelaide Nations Cup in February of this year.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.