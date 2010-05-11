Chavanel recovering well after Liège crash

Sylvain Chavanel answers questions from the media. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Quick Step rider Sylvain Chavanel, badly injured following a crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège two weeks ago, is recovering well. The Frenchman suffered a fracture at the base of his skull and a broken tooth, and will be out of competition for at least another six weeks.

But latest reports of his recovery are promising, as Chavanel has returned to his home in Châtellerault, France after doctors removed his stitches and repaired the tooth. He is still wearing a neck brace, but will be able to do some very light training as of next week on his home trainer.

"The first days were difficult because of the headaches, but it's slowly getting better. Fortunately, the tests they performed on my nervous system are re-assuring," Chavanel told L'Equipe on Sunday. "I'm in good spirits, which is the most important thing."

Depending on further tests, Chavanel hopes to return on the road soon, but remained cautious. "Right now, road riding wouldn't be a good idea because of the vibrations. I don't know if I will recover faster than initially thought, but I don't want to rush anything."

