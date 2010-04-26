Chavanel out with skull fracture after Liège crash

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)

Quick Step rider Sylvain Chavanel was diagnosed with a fracture at the base of his skull as a result of a crash in Liège - Bastogne - Liège, the team announced today. The Frenchman was lucky to escape any damage to his motor or sensory skills, but will be off the bike for eight weeks as a result of the injury.

"As a precautionary measure Chavanel will remain under observation at the Montegnee Hospital today and tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27th 2010, he will be flown to the local Châtellerault Hospital in France where he will be close to home and reunited with his family after further checks," said spokesman Alessandro Tegner.

“I’d like to thank all the medical and paramedic staff that assisted me after the fall, and the people who are actually looking after me in Hospital," said Chavanel in a statement. "This fall is the latest setback in what has been a period of bad luck for me. I’m frustrated but at the same time I feel like I’ve been lucky. The consequences of the fall could have been much worse.

"Now I just have to take it easy and concentrate on getting better, without rushing. Everyone knows my personality and the constructive way in which I confront challenges. A big thank you also goes out to all those who have been close to me in these hours, starting with my team and including all those who sent me even a simple message of support.”