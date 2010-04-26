Chavanel's Liège ends in hospital after team car crash

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)

Sylvain Chavanel spent Sunday night in a Liège hospital after crashing into a team car near the end of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Ans, Belgium, on Sunday.

The Quick Step rider was chasing back to the front peloton when he impacted heavily with another team's car, 1.3 kilometres from the finish. The Frenchman was transported to a nearby hospital in Montegnee, where he was treated for injuries including a broken tooth, a laceration to his right cheek and a concussion.

Chavanel was held overnight at the hospital for observation.

The incident overshadowed what had been an active day by the Quick Step team. Dries Devenyns was the last member of the race's early breakaway to be caught, at the foot of the Côte de la Redoute, with Spaniard Carlos Barredo then attacking on the slopes of the famed climb.

Barredo ended the day as the team's best placed finisher, in 20th, 1:18 behind race winner Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana).