CeramicSpeed to support women's cycling with Green Limited Edition Campaign

CeramicSpeed has today launched its 2020 Limited Edition Campaign, in which limited-edition versions of its OSPW systems and pulley wheels will be available in green - the colour of hope.

From every purchase made within the limited-edition range, the Danish brand will set aside €15 (£13.27) in order to raise funds to give back to women's cycling. More specifically, it will provide funds to support riders of the struggling Bigla-Katusha women's team.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the UCI women's team received notice that both sponsors had withdrawn funding , putting the team's future in jeopardy, resulting in the team turning to a bank guarantee and crowdfunding in order to pay the team's wages .

In contrary, CeramicSpeed's Executive Vice-President, Martin Banke, believes now is a time where the community must "stand together and weather the current storm", adding "Team Bigla-Katusha helped launch some of the most incredible talents in women's cycling and catapulted some of the most exciting female riders of the generation into the big time. We have always had a great collaboration with the team, and it is during these challenging times that we wish to extend a ray of hope to everyone in the sport."

Bigla-Katusha riders have been using CeramicSpeed OSPW Systems on their Chapter2 race bikes (Image credit: Getty Images)

CeramicSpeed is well known for its tendency to push the envelope in search of maximum drivetrain efficiency and has twice made a splash at Eurobike with its Driven shaft-drive concept . The brand produces a range of products aimed to achieve a minimal-friction, including its UFO treated chain, oversized pulley wheel systems, and ceramic bearings for hubs, bottom brackets and headsets. With racing on pause, riders are turning to indoor platforms to get their competitive fix, and it's here, where aerodynamics and weight are unimportant, that drivetrain efficiency can be most beneficial.

The Green Limited Edition Campaign range will be available in a variety of configurations, compatible with Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo, and will be available at CeramicSpeed.com, as well as select retailers.