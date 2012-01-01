Trending

Cavendish in Sky jersey

World champion in new team kit

Cavendish in his new Team Sky kit

Cavendish in his new Team Sky kit
(Image credit: Team Sky)

With the January 1 embargo over, riders and teams are now allowed to pose in their 2012 team kits and Mark Cavendish and Team Sky wasted no time in unveiling the world champion in his new race gear.

Related Articles

Gallery and Video: Cavendish's top five moments of 2011

Cavendish wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award 2011

Bronzini: my jersey is worth as much as Cavendish's

Cavendish: Millar's Olympic ban should be overturned

Cipollini warns that Cavendish must not waste talent

Cavendish, who signed for Sky from HTC-Highroad posed in his new kit while out on a training ride and the image appeared on the Team Sky Facebook page.

Cavendish recently won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.