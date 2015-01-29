Cavendish and Renshaw to ride the Cape Town Cycle Tour

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Stage 7 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish poses with some of his loyal fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Etixx-Quick-Step team has announced that Mark Cavendish and Mark Renshaw will ride the Cape Town Cycle Tour in South Africa on March 8. The one-day event combines a road race and mass-participation ride for 35,000 people. It covers a 107km route around Cape Town and the iconic Table Mountain.

The event falls on the weekend of the Strade Bianche race in Tuscany and comes just three days before the start of Tirreno-Adriatico. However Cavendish is expected to ride the Italian stage race as he prepares for Milan-San Remo.

The Etixx-QuickStep team revealed that Cavendish and Renshaw will stay at the Klein Constantia wine estate owned by team owner Zdenek Bakala. Klein Constantia is a sponsor of the Etixx – Quick-Step in 2015.

Cavendish will be a guest of honour at the event along with Eddy Merckx.

"I've never been to South Africa before. I've heard great things about the Cycle Tour and I'm excited about the trip. I've heard from a few riders who have been there before that it's a lovely place, and a beautiful event to race,” Cavendish said in a statement from the Etixx-Quick-Step team.

“To ride with 35 000 people, that's not something I've ever done in a bike race before. But I'm looking forward to it. Klein Costantia is a new sponsor of the team this year, and I want to do them and Mr. Bakala proud by going and showing my support. Also, I am happy to be associated with the charity actions they will sponsor. I'm really looking forward to visiting South Africa for the first time and taking part in a well-organised event that comes with a history of goodwill and charity attached to it."