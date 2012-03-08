Cavendish and Boasson Hagen lead Sky at Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) shakes the hand of the coast guard captain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen won a stage and the points tittle (Image credit: José António Fernandes)

Mark Cavendish and Edvald Boasson Hagen rode together for the first time since 2009 as they took on the team time trial Tirreno-Adriatico. Both Team Sky called it a fun situation and hopes to help each other win stages at the Italian race.

The two previously rode together at Team Columbia-HTC/Highroad in 2008 and 2009.

“I am very happy to be together with Boasson Hagen again," Cavendish told tv2.no. “We got along well when we were in Highroad, and I look forward to working with him again. He's a great guy both on and off the bike.”

Boasson Hagen echoed those sentiments. “He is the same as before, so it's fun to ride together. It felt like when we were together last time. As it happens, both Thomas (Lövkvist) and (Bernhard) Eisel were here too, it's just like in the old days. Like old school friends who meet again.”

The Norwegian's main role at Tirreno is to help lead Cavendish to sprint wins, but the World champion hopes to switch roles and help his younger teammate.

“It is amazing that he will help me. Edvald is one of the best in the world at this job. But he is also much more versatile than me. So he can win the stages I won't be in his way. And I'll be glad to help him if I can.”

Thursday's stage two looks more like one for Cavendish than Boasson Hagen, the latter said. “We will all ride for Mark and try to keep the field together in the end. So it is probably me and Chris Sutton to bring Mark up. I don't think I'll be the last man in the train. I will also stretch out the field.”