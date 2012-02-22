Trending

Boasson Hagen to miss Omloop Het Nieuwsblad through illness

Team Sky rider sidelined by a cold

Stage 2 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) is all smiles on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) awaits the start.

(Image credit: José António Fernandes)
Overall leader Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) chats with points leader Matti Breschel (Rabobank).

(Image credit: José António Fernandes)

Edvald Boasson Hagen will sit out the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this weekend due to illness.

"I'm glad I got the cold now," he said, according to nieuwsblad.be. "It would have been worse if it had come later in connection with Paris-Roubaix."

The 24-year-old Norwegian, who races for Team Sky, has shown he is on good early season form after winning stage 2 of the Tour of Algarve last week.

In 2011, he finished 41st in the Belgian classic, but in 2010, he was sixth.