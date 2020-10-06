Cavalli steps up to Women's WorldTour with FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope have announced that they have signed Marta Cavalli on a two-year deal that will she her race for the Women's WorldTeam through 2022. The Italian steps up to the top-tier team after spending four seasons with Valcar Travel & Service.

"I'm really happy to be part of this great team," Cavalli said. "Now's the time to face a new experience to improve further as both a sportswoman and as a person. I'm sure I have found those who share my plans and my goals for the future, putting myself in the best conditions to succeed.

"I'm really grateful to Valentino Villa and to the Valcar Team who have accompanied my career so far, helping me grow within a family. Thanks, too, to the managers of Fiamme Oro-State Police for their constant support in my daily activity."

Cavalli, 22, signed her first professional contract with Valcar PBM in 2017 and won the Italian national road race title 2018. Her other career highlights include second at the Brabantse Pijl, second overall at the Giro delle Marche in Rosa, fourth at the GP de Plouay, fifth at the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria and sixth at the Postnord Vargarda road race. She was also fourth in a stage at the Giro Rosa this year.

"Marta is one of the brightest riders of her generation. She has worn the under-23 leader's jersey in the Women's World Tour standings many times," said FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope's general manager Stephen Delcourt.

"We have been following her for several years, and her ability to perform on all terrains is impressive. We quickly found an agreement because we share the same values and the same ambitions."

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope were one of eight teams to join the first wave of Women's WorldTeams in 2020. They signed high-profile name Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig this year, and renewed her contract through 2022. Delcourt said the team plans to continue to grow in anticipation of a women's stage race put on by ASO, which is thought to be an equivalent to its flagship Tour de France, in 2022.

"Our team has reached a milestone in 2020 but we want to grow even more in order to build the strongest possible team for the future Women's Tour de France in 2022," Delcourt said.

"The squad will therefore be 13 cyclists for the 2021 season: a stable, young, ambitious squad to conquer the biggest races in the world in order to make our colours shine."

Cavalli will race on the road and track and has her sights set on the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer. Her first road race goals with FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope in the 2021 season will be the spring Classics.

"The primary goal is to establish a great feeling with the whole team: with my new teammates and with the staff," she said. "After that important step, I'll be able to focus on training. During the winter, I'll build a strong condition with the team for the Classics. My goal is to honour those who believe in me and who have given me this fantastic opportunity."