Cataldo confirmed with Team Sky

Image 1 of 3 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 All smiles for Dario Cataldo after his hard-earned victory in the Vuelta's 16th stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) is the new Italian time trial champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky has confirmed that Italy’s Dario Cataldo will join the team for 2013 and 2014, bringing further stage race talent to the British team.

27-year-old Cataldo is the current Italian time trial champion and finished twelfth in this year’s Giro d’Italia. He won stage 16 of the Vuelta a España to the summit of the steep Cuitu Nigru climb after dropping Thomas De Gendt. He won the 2006 Baby Giro and turned professional with Liquigas, before joining Omega Pharma-Quick Step in 2009.

“I was really excited when the opportunity arose for me to come to Team Sky because it is such a big team, and a big organisation. Everybody knows this is the best team in the world, but there is still so much more they want to achieve,” Cataldo said in press release issued by Team Sky.

“This last season has been my best and I’ve been able to achieve all my goals. I put in a good ride at the Giro, I was able to win the Italian time trial championship, a stage at the Vuelta, and then competed at the World Championships. I want to build on those performances now and set new goals with Team Sky. I can time trial, climb well and also win out of small groups. I am committed to giving my all for this team and will do anything that is asked of me.”

Team Sky directeur sportif Sean Yates welcomed Cataldo’s arrival.

“Dario has repeatedly proven that he can be there on the climbs during tough stage races. He has an impressive amount of experience for his age, and moving to Team Sky with a heavy focus on stage racing he will get a lot of support to develop further, Yates said in the press release.

“A rider of his strength has the ability to work for the team leaders, but also has the potential to progress and become a GC contender in his own right.”

Team Sky’s stage race riders include Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, Ritchie Porte, Michael Rogers and Rigoberto Uran.

