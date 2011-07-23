CAS schedules cycling hearings for August and September

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador gained only the most aggressive rider's prize for his efforts. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium after his stage win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Jan Ullrich (T-Mobile) salutes from the podium (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Two Tour de France champions will have hearings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in August. Alberto Contador's hearing will be at the beginning of August, with Jan Ullrich having his day later in the month. In addition, Mikel Astarloza's case will be heard by the court in mid-September.

The International Cycling Union and the World Anti-Doping Agency are appealing the decision by the Spanish cycling federation RFEC over Contador's positive doping control for Clenbuterol from the Tour de France 2010. The REFC cleared him from the charges, saying he had “inadvertantly ingested a banned product” through no fault of his own. The hearings are scheduled for August 1, 2 and 3.

Ullrich's case stems from appeals filed in March 2010, with no explanation given as to why it had taken so long to schedule the hearings. The UCI is appealing the Swiss cycling federation decision to drop its doping investigation of the 1997 Tour winner, saying it had no jurisdiction over him since he had retired. His hearing is scheduled for August 22.

Astarloza tested positive for EPO in June 2009. He was suspended for two years, with the ban recently ending. He is said to expect to return to racing this season. Astarloza's hearings are for September 15 and 16.