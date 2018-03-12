Caruso loses Tirreno-Adriatico lead in Filottrano

Image 1 of 5 Damiano Caruso in blue during stage 5 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Damiano Caruso in blue for the second time at Tirreno-Adriatico in 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Rohan Dennis setting things up for BMC teammate Damiano Caruso on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 5 Damiano Caruso was rugged up for the early rain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 5 Damiano Caruso battles the elements early on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

For the second time in Tirreno-Adriatico, Damiano Caruso lost the overall leader's blue jersey. The BMC rider dropped to second following the tough stage 5 finale into Filottrano and now sits three seconds off Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky). The Pole benefitting from the bonus seconds on the line.

Caruso moved into the blue jersey following BMC's team time trial win and then handed the lead to teammate Paddy Bevin after stage 2. The Italian took back the jersey on stage 4 to Sarnano–Sassotetto, one second ahead Kwiatkowski. Although Caruso and Kwiatkowski both finished in the chase group seven seconds behind Adam Yates in Filottrano, third place for the Sky rider was enough to bump Caruso into second. The blue jersey changing shoulders after just one day once again in 2018.

Despite losing the race lead, Caruso explained that he is not giving up on taking the overall win.

"I am honestly really happy after today's stage. It was the third really hard stage, and the team was perfect. They put me right on the front and worked a lot for Greg and me," he said. "In the final, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-SCOTT) went off alone and behind BORA-hansgrohe started to work to try to catch him. In the end, I only lost the jersey due to bonus seconds."

The penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico is expected to conclude with a sprint bunch finish. Providing the GC men with a slightly easier day after a testing weekend of racing before the race defining time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto. In the out and back time trial last year, Caruso was six seconds faster than Kwiatkowski and believes he can repeat the fast ride. Even if Kwiatkowski is confident of holding on for his first WorldTour stage race victory.

"Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) is really fast, but the race is still open. I am now only three seconds back and I still have cards to play on the final time trial. I am looking forward to it," said Caruso.

