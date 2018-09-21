Carthy renews with EF Education First-Drapac

Image 1 of 5 High Carthy (EF Education First-Drapac) was best British rider on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Hugh Carthy (EF-Drapac) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 The final podium of Serghei Tvetcov, Gavin Mannion, and Hugh Carthy (L-R) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Mikel Landa and Hugh Carthy on the attack near the end of stage 5 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Hugh Carthy (Image credit: Caja Rural)

EF Education First-Drapac announced on Friday that Briton Hugh Carthy has extended his contract with the team for another two seasons. The 24-year-old feels he has made good progress with the team and hopes to continue on an upward trajectory.

"I made great progress last winter," Carthy said in a team press release. "I made some changes with my training and lifestyle and added that to the experiences I gained last season. Sometimes progress isn't always visible on TV. I've made steps forward all year and grown in confidence as a result."

Carthy came to the team in 2017 after two seasons with Caja Rural, with whom he claimed stage and overall victories in the Tour of Korea and Vuelta a Asturias. He was also the best young rider in the Volta a Catalunya in 2016 and completed his first Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España that year.

With EF-Drapac, Carthy raced in the last two editions of the Giro d'Italia and this year landed on the podium of the Colorado Classic and won the mountains classification.

"I'm happy that I have been allowed to grow and develop without significant pressure," Carthy said. "The development process varies in length between different riders, so it's important to have belief and trust behind you."

Team CEO Jonathan Vaughters takes pride in developing young riders, and thinks the Carthy has been building a solid base for future success.

"We're proud of the steps forward Hugh has taken within the team," Vaughters said. "We certainly believe we're still in the foundation-laying stage. Week-long stage races seems to be his sweet spot presently, and we're looking forward to nurturing his talent further in this area in the seasons to come."