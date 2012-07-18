Cares and Mata lead US Pro XCT after Missoula XC
Standings tighten with one round remaining
The Subaru-Trek squad dominated the penultimate stop on the 2012 USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) last weekend, winning both the elite men's and women's events at the Missoula XC. With their wins, Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) tightened up the top of the Pro XCT overall standings with only Wisconsin's Subaru Cup remaining.
Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) holds a slight lead over Schultz and Todd Wells (Specialized) in the men's standings headed into the series' final event, the Subaru Cup, on August 18. On the women's side, Pua Mata (ShoAir), who also leads the USA Cycling Pro Ultra-Endurance Calendar (Pro UET), has 40 points on Irmiger and 50 on Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) with only one event remaining.
With another solid team performance in Missoula, Subaru-Trek has a firm grip on the team overall, 51 points ahead of Kenda/Felt Pro MTB Team and 61 on third-placed Specialized racing.
The 2012 Pro XCT will wrap up with the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on August 18.
See full coverage of the US Pro XCT in Missoula.
US Pro XCT Standings
|#
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Colin Cares
|530
|pts
|2
|Sam Schultz
|520
|3
|Todd Wells
|510
|4
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
|460
|5
|Russell Finsterwald*
|400
|6
|Adam Craig
|320
|7
|Spencer Paxson
|320
|8
|Jack Haig
|270
|9
|Brendon Davids*
|247
|10
|Ryan Woodall
|240
|11
|Howard Grotts*
|220
|12
|Max Plaxton
|200
|13
|Raphael Gagne
|200
|14
|Geoff Kabush
|190
|15
|Ryan Trebon
|190
|16
|Rotem Ishay
|175
|17
|Ignacio Torres
|170
|18
|Derek Zandstra
|170
|19
|Kerry Werner*
|162
|20
|Tj Woodruff
|156
|21
|Jeremiah Bishop
|150
|22
|Macky Franklin
|143
|23
|Emmanuel Valencia
|140
|24
|Matthys Beukes
|130
|25
|Menso De Jong
|115
|26
|Hector Fernando Riveros Paez
|110
|27
|Antoine Caron
|100
|28
|Robert Marion
|97
|29
|Alex Grant
|90
|30
|Jason Sager
|90
|31
|Ernie Watenpaugh
|80
|32
|Cameron Jette
|70
|33
|Troy Wells
|70
|34
|Mitchell Hoke
|60
|35
|Samuel Morrison
|60
|36
|Kalan Beisel
|56
|37
|Carl Decker
|55
|38
|Anthony Smith
|55
|39
|Peter Glassford
|50
|40
|Phil Grove
|50
|41
|Diyer Rincon
|50
|42
|Brennan Wodtli
|46
|43
|John Curry
|45
|44
|Evan Guthrie*
|45
|45
|Braden Kappius
|40
|46
|Kris Sneddon
|40
|47
|Zachary Valdez*
|37
|48
|Victor Alber
|35
|49
|Drew Edsall
|35
|50
|Skyler Trujillo
|35
|51
|Tad Elliott
|30
|52
|Jeremy Martin
|30
|53
|Peter Ostroski
|30
|54
|Brent Gorman
|28
|55
|Adam Morka
|28
|56
|Ben Bostrom
|27
|57
|Kevin Bradford-Paris
|26
|58
|Russell Stevenson
|25
|59
|Payson Mcelveen*
|24
|60
|Bryan Alders
|22
|61
|Colton Andersen
|22
|62
|Jj Clark
|20
|63
|Cole Oberman
|20
|64
|Seamus Powell*
|20
|65
|Dana Weber
|20
|66
|Logan Wetzel
|18
|67
|Cody Canning
|16
|68
|Gert Heyns
|16
|69
|Clint Muhlfeld
|16
|70
|Chris Baddick
|14
|71
|Greg Krieger
|14
|72
|Tyson Wagler*
|13
|73
|Blake Zumbrunnen
|13
|74
|Matt Butterfield
|12
|75
|Andy Schultz
|12
|76
|David Harrison
|11
|77
|Cameron Chambers
|10
|78
|Bryan Fawley
|10
|79
|Matt Gordon
|9
|80
|Hilvar Malaver
|8
|81
|Ken Benesh
|6
|82
|Trevor Walz
|4
|83
|Blake Harlan
|3
|84
|Josh Whitney
|3
|#
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Pua Mata
|550
|pts
|2
|Heather Irmiger
|510
|3
|Erin Huck
|500
|4
|Zephanie Blasi
|420
|5
|Judy Freeman
|380
|6
|Chloe Woodruff
|335
|7
|Rose Grant
|290
|8
|Catherine Pendrel
|200
|9
|Deidre York*
|200
|10
|Katerina Nash
|190
|11
|Jamie Busch
|190
|12
|Allison Mann
|188
|13
|Rebecca Gross
|180
|14
|Lauren Catlin*
|176
|15
|Erica Tingey
|175
|16
|Katie Compton
|170
|17
|Mariske Strauss*
|170
|18
|Sage Wilderman
|170
|19
|Evelyn Dong
|160
|20
|Georgia Gould
|160
|21
|Sarah Kaufman
|160
|22
|Lea Davidson
|150
|23
|Nina Baum
|150
|24
|Emily Batty
|130
|25
|Krista Park
|130
|26
|Andreanne Pichette
|130
|27
|Kelly Boniface
|120
|28
|Jane Rynbrandt
|110
|29
|Amanda Sin
|110
|30
|Daniela Chavz
|100
|31
|Heidi Rentz
|100
|32
|Jennifer Smith
|100
|33
|Jaime Brede
|90
|34
|Teal Stetson--Lee
|90
|35
|Katie Sodergren
|80
|36
|Rebecca Blatt
|70
|37
|Cayley Brooks
|60
|38
|Elisa Otter
|60
|39
|Alicia Rose Pastore
|59
|40
|Elizabeth English
|55
|41
|Vicky Barclay
|50
|42
|Karen Jarchow
|50
|43
|Jill Behlen
|45
|44
|Lisa Uranga
|45
|45
|Christina Gokey--Smith
|40
|46
|Valerie Maunier
|40
|47
|Katherine O'shea
|40
|48
|Kaila Hart
|37
|49
|Meghan Korol
|35
|50
|Sarah Sturm
|35
|51
|Bryna Blanchard
|30
|52
|Liz Carrington
|30
|53
|Haley Smith
|30
|54
|Shannon Gibson
|28
|55
|Melanie Long
|28
|56
|Shannon Holden
|24
|57
|Andreane Lanthier Nadea
|20
|58
|Linnea Dixson
|16
|59
|Anna Fortner
|15
|60
|Caeli Barron
|9
|61
|Vanessa Humic
|5
|#
|Teams
|Points
|1
|Subaru-Trek
|150
|pts
|2
|Kenda/Felt Pro MTB Team
|99
|2
|Specialized Racing
|89
|4
|Team Luna Chix
|85
|5
|BMC Mountain Bike Development Team
|49
