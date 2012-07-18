Cares and Mata lead US Pro XCT after Missoula XC

Image 1 of 2 Pau Mata (Sho-Air) rides the last lap on her way to a 2nd place finish (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 2 Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) currently leads the US Pro XCT series (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Subaru-Trek squad dominated the penultimate stop on the 2012 USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) last weekend, winning both the elite men's and women's events at the Missoula XC. With their wins, Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) tightened up the top of the Pro XCT overall standings with only Wisconsin's Subaru Cup remaining.

Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) holds a slight lead over Schultz and Todd Wells (Specialized) in the men's standings headed into the series' final event, the Subaru Cup, on August 18. On the women's side, Pua Mata (ShoAir), who also leads the USA Cycling Pro Ultra-Endurance Calendar (Pro UET), has 40 points on Irmiger and 50 on Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) with only one event remaining.

With another solid team performance in Missoula, Subaru-Trek has a firm grip on the team overall, 51 points ahead of Kenda/Felt Pro MTB Team and 61 on third-placed Specialized racing.

The 2012 Pro XCT will wrap up with the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on August 18.

See full coverage of the US Pro XCT in Missoula.

US Pro XCT Standings

Men's standings after four rounds # Rider Name Points 1 Colin Cares 530 pts 2 Sam Schultz 520 3 Todd Wells 510 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski 460 5 Russell Finsterwald* 400 6 Adam Craig 320 7 Spencer Paxson 320 8 Jack Haig 270 9 Brendon Davids* 247 10 Ryan Woodall 240 11 Howard Grotts* 220 12 Max Plaxton 200 13 Raphael Gagne 200 14 Geoff Kabush 190 15 Ryan Trebon 190 16 Rotem Ishay 175 17 Ignacio Torres 170 18 Derek Zandstra 170 19 Kerry Werner* 162 20 Tj Woodruff 156 21 Jeremiah Bishop 150 22 Macky Franklin 143 23 Emmanuel Valencia 140 24 Matthys Beukes 130 25 Menso De Jong 115 26 Hector Fernando Riveros Paez 110 27 Antoine Caron 100 28 Robert Marion 97 29 Alex Grant 90 30 Jason Sager 90 31 Ernie Watenpaugh 80 32 Cameron Jette 70 33 Troy Wells 70 34 Mitchell Hoke 60 35 Samuel Morrison 60 36 Kalan Beisel 56 37 Carl Decker 55 38 Anthony Smith 55 39 Peter Glassford 50 40 Phil Grove 50 41 Diyer Rincon 50 42 Brennan Wodtli 46 43 John Curry 45 44 Evan Guthrie* 45 45 Braden Kappius 40 46 Kris Sneddon 40 47 Zachary Valdez* 37 48 Victor Alber 35 49 Drew Edsall 35 50 Skyler Trujillo 35 51 Tad Elliott 30 52 Jeremy Martin 30 53 Peter Ostroski 30 54 Brent Gorman 28 55 Adam Morka 28 56 Ben Bostrom 27 57 Kevin Bradford-Paris 26 58 Russell Stevenson 25 59 Payson Mcelveen* 24 60 Bryan Alders 22 61 Colton Andersen 22 62 Jj Clark 20 63 Cole Oberman 20 64 Seamus Powell* 20 65 Dana Weber 20 66 Logan Wetzel 18 67 Cody Canning 16 68 Gert Heyns 16 69 Clint Muhlfeld 16 70 Chris Baddick 14 71 Greg Krieger 14 72 Tyson Wagler* 13 73 Blake Zumbrunnen 13 74 Matt Butterfield 12 75 Andy Schultz 12 76 David Harrison 11 77 Cameron Chambers 10 78 Bryan Fawley 10 79 Matt Gordon 9 80 Hilvar Malaver 8 81 Ken Benesh 6 82 Trevor Walz 4 83 Blake Harlan 3 84 Josh Whitney 3

Women's standings after four rounds # Rider Name Points 1 Pua Mata 550 pts 2 Heather Irmiger 510 3 Erin Huck 500 4 Zephanie Blasi 420 5 Judy Freeman 380 6 Chloe Woodruff 335 7 Rose Grant 290 8 Catherine Pendrel 200 9 Deidre York* 200 10 Katerina Nash 190 11 Jamie Busch 190 12 Allison Mann 188 13 Rebecca Gross 180 14 Lauren Catlin* 176 15 Erica Tingey 175 16 Katie Compton 170 17 Mariske Strauss* 170 18 Sage Wilderman 170 19 Evelyn Dong 160 20 Georgia Gould 160 21 Sarah Kaufman 160 22 Lea Davidson 150 23 Nina Baum 150 24 Emily Batty 130 25 Krista Park 130 26 Andreanne Pichette 130 27 Kelly Boniface 120 28 Jane Rynbrandt 110 29 Amanda Sin 110 30 Daniela Chavz 100 31 Heidi Rentz 100 32 Jennifer Smith 100 33 Jaime Brede 90 34 Teal Stetson-­-Lee 90 35 Katie Sodergren 80 36 Rebecca Blatt 70 37 Cayley Brooks 60 38 Elisa Otter 60 39 Alicia Rose Pastore 59 40 Elizabeth English 55 41 Vicky Barclay 50 42 Karen Jarchow 50 43 Jill Behlen 45 44 Lisa Uranga 45 45 Christina Gokey-­-Smith 40 46 Valerie Maunier 40 47 Katherine O'shea 40 48 Kaila Hart 37 49 Meghan Korol 35 50 Sarah Sturm 35 51 Bryna Blanchard 30 52 Liz Carrington 30 53 Haley Smith 30 54 Shannon Gibson 28 55 Melanie Long 28 56 Shannon Holden 24 57 Andreane Lanthier Nadea 20 58 Linnea Dixson 16 59 Anna Fortner 15 60 Caeli Barron 9 61 Vanessa Humic 5