Cares and Mata lead US Pro XCT after Missoula XC

Standings tighten with one round remaining



Pau Mata (Sho-Air) rides the last lap on her way to a 2nd place finish

Pau Mata (Sho-Air) rides the last lap on her way to a 2nd place finish
(Image credit: Tom Robertson)


Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) currently leads the US Pro XCT series

Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) currently leads the US Pro XCT series
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The Subaru-Trek squad dominated the penultimate stop on the 2012 USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) last weekend, winning both the elite men's and women's events at the Missoula XC. With their wins, Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) and Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) tightened up the top of the Pro XCT overall standings with only Wisconsin's Subaru Cup remaining.

Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) holds a slight lead over Schultz and Todd Wells (Specialized) in the men's standings headed into the series' final event, the Subaru Cup, on August 18. On the women's side, Pua Mata (ShoAir), who also leads the USA Cycling Pro Ultra-Endurance Calendar (Pro UET), has 40 points on Irmiger and 50 on Erin Huck (Tokyo Joe's) with only one event remaining.

With another solid team performance in Missoula, Subaru-Trek has a firm grip on the team overall, 51 points ahead of Kenda/Felt Pro MTB Team and 61 on third-placed Specialized racing.

The 2012 Pro XCT will wrap up with the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on August 18.

See full coverage of the US Pro XCT in Missoula.

US Pro XCT Standings

Men's standings after four rounds
#Rider NamePoints
1Colin Cares530pts
2Sam Schultz520
3Todd Wells510
4Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski460
5Russell Finsterwald*400
6Adam Craig320
7Spencer Paxson320
8Jack Haig270
9Brendon Davids*247
10Ryan Woodall240
11Howard Grotts*220
12Max Plaxton200
13Raphael Gagne200
14Geoff Kabush190
15Ryan Trebon190
16Rotem Ishay175
17Ignacio Torres170
18Derek Zandstra170
19Kerry Werner*162
20Tj Woodruff156
21Jeremiah Bishop150
22Macky Franklin143
23Emmanuel Valencia140
24Matthys Beukes130
25Menso De Jong115
26Hector Fernando Riveros Paez110
27Antoine Caron100
28Robert Marion97
29Alex Grant90
30Jason Sager90
31Ernie Watenpaugh80
32Cameron Jette70
33Troy Wells70
34Mitchell Hoke60
35Samuel Morrison60
36Kalan Beisel56
37Carl Decker55
38Anthony Smith55
39Peter Glassford50
40Phil Grove50
41Diyer Rincon50
42Brennan Wodtli46
43John Curry45
44Evan Guthrie*45
45Braden Kappius40
46Kris Sneddon40
47Zachary Valdez*37
48Victor Alber35
49Drew Edsall35
50Skyler Trujillo35
51Tad Elliott30
52Jeremy Martin30
53Peter Ostroski30
54Brent Gorman28
55Adam Morka28
56Ben Bostrom27
57Kevin Bradford-Paris26
58Russell Stevenson25
59Payson Mcelveen*24
60Bryan Alders22
61Colton Andersen22
62Jj Clark20
63Cole Oberman20
64Seamus Powell*20
65Dana Weber20
66Logan Wetzel18
67Cody Canning16
68Gert Heyns16
69Clint Muhlfeld16
70Chris Baddick14
71Greg Krieger14
72Tyson Wagler*13
73Blake Zumbrunnen13
74Matt Butterfield12
75Andy Schultz12
76David Harrison11
77Cameron Chambers10
78Bryan Fawley10
79Matt Gordon9
80Hilvar Malaver8
81Ken Benesh6
82Trevor Walz4
83Blake Harlan3
84Josh Whitney3

Women's standings after four rounds
#Rider NamePoints
1Pua Mata550pts
2Heather Irmiger510
3Erin Huck500
4Zephanie Blasi420
5Judy Freeman380
6Chloe Woodruff335
7Rose Grant290
8Catherine Pendrel200
9Deidre York*200
10Katerina Nash190
11Jamie Busch190
12Allison Mann188
13Rebecca Gross180
14Lauren Catlin*176
15Erica Tingey175
16Katie Compton170
17Mariske Strauss*170
18Sage Wilderman170
19Evelyn Dong160
20Georgia Gould160
21Sarah Kaufman160
22Lea Davidson150
23Nina Baum150
24Emily Batty130
25Krista Park130
26Andreanne Pichette130
27Kelly Boniface120
28Jane Rynbrandt110
29Amanda Sin110
30Daniela Chavz100
31Heidi Rentz100
32Jennifer Smith100
33Jaime Brede90
34Teal Stetson-­-Lee90
35Katie Sodergren80
36Rebecca Blatt70
37Cayley Brooks60
38Elisa Otter60
39Alicia Rose Pastore59
40Elizabeth English55
41Vicky Barclay50
42Karen Jarchow50
43Jill Behlen45
44Lisa Uranga45
45Christina Gokey-­-Smith40
46Valerie Maunier40
47Katherine O'shea40
48Kaila Hart37
49Meghan Korol35
50Sarah Sturm35
51Bryna Blanchard30
52Liz Carrington30
53Haley Smith30
54Shannon Gibson28
55Melanie Long28
56Shannon Holden24
57Andreane Lanthier Nadea20
58Linnea Dixson16
59Anna Fortner15
60Caeli Barron9
61Vanessa Humic5

Teams
#TeamsPoints
1Subaru-Trek150pts
2Kenda/Felt Pro MTB Team99
2Specialized Racing89
4Team Luna Chix85
5BMC Mountain Bike Development Team49