Canyon-SRAM injuries, illness, crashes leave yellow jersey Zoe Bäckstedt without teammates at Simac Ladies Tour

'She has to be very smart to try to defend this jersey in the best way she can' says father and sports director Magnus Bäckstedt

Canyon-SRAM&#039;s Zoe Backstedt is the overall leader at the 2024 Simac Ladies Tour
Canyon-SRAM's Zoe Backstedt is the overall leader at the 2024 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening time trial of the Simac Ladies Tour was a family affair for winner Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) as she had her father and sports director Magnus behind her in the team car. 

The 20-year-old held onto her overall race lead after stage 2 into Assen but the race has become even more of a family affair as all of her Canyon-SRAM teammates have been forced to abandon for various reasons, leaving only Bäckstedt in the six-day race to defend her yellow jersey.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.