The men's podium at Boise; Escuela, Cantwell, and Kersten. (Image credit: Steve Conner)

After 90 minutes of racing in Boise, Idaho, it would be an aggressive V Australia team that would take not only the win, but finish three riders in the top five, including taking the top two podium spots. Jonathan Cantwell, last year's runner-up to teammate Ben Kersten, took first, while Kersten edged out Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Racing) for second.

The race was animated from the very beginning thanks to cash primes almost every other lap. Small breaks tried to get away from the word go but nothing stuck. The instigator of most of these first-half breaks was Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), a dangerous breakaway artist that the field kept in sight. Two riders had a small gap coming into the mid-race prime, with Christian Helmig being the only overall USA CRITS contender able to pick up mid-race points.

Shortly after the mid-race sprint, a group of about 15 riders had some daylight between themselves and the peloton, but with no heavy hitters in the group, they were brought back just a few laps later. A few other small breaks tried to get away, however with 11 laps to go, V Australia took control of the front to set it up for their sprinters, and with one lap to go it was Aaron Kemps leading the train through, with Kersten sitting on the back and Escuela sitting on Kersten's wheel. On the final lap in the final corner a crash disrupted the chances of several sprinters as lead-out trains behind V Australia were broken up. In the end it would be an almost-repeat of the 2010 podium, with Cantwell crossing the line first.

Despite still nursing a shoulder injury after being hit by a car a little more than a week ago, Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) finished 9th on the day, followed by last week's Iron Hill Twilight Criterium winner Joseph Schmalz. Keough was able to hold onto his USA CRITS lead ahead of Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing), who had gotten caught behind the final-lap crash, and Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable).

Just 64 points separate the top three in the USA CRITS Overall. Also, Helmig overtook Barrows in the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader competition, leading 38 laps this season versus Barrows's 35 laps.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonny Cantwell (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 1:30:34 2 Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 3 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 4 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 5 Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 6 K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 7 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar/ First Solar) 8 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 9 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis) 10 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING) 11 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:00:06 12 Clayton Barrows (Stans NoTubes/AXA equitable) 13 Benny Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 14 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis) 15 Alex Bowden (Team Type 1) 16 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING) 17 Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Racing p/b Advoca) 18 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 19 Andy Goessling (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare) 20 Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home) 21 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 22 Russell Harding (Natural Grocers Cycling Team) 23 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 24 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 25 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 26 Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:15 27 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team) 28 Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Empire p/b Northwave) 29 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 30 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 31 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 32 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 33 Zach Earnest (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare) 34 Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) 0:00:19 35 Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinders) 36 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinders) 0:00:22 37 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:29 38 Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinders) 39 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 40 John Loehner (Stans NoTubes/AXA equitable) 41 Rich Handley (Team Raleigh) 42 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 43 Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING) 44 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 45 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 46 Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage) 47 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 48 Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:34 49 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis) 0:00:39 50 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis) 51 Armando Pagaza (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare) 0:00:42 52 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Sports) 53 Austin Stewart (ELBOWZ RACING) 0:00:44 54 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 55 Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1) 56 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 57 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING) 58 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 59 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 60 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 61 Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinders) 62 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 63 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 64 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 65 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 66 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:53 67 Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:56 68 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:00:58 69 Nick Walker (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:06 70 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 71 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 72 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife Cycling Team) 0:01:23 73 Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 74 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:54 75 Euris Rafael Vidal (CRCA/Empire p/b Northwave) 0:02:02