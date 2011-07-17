Trending

Cantwell, Kersten go 1-2 for V Australia

Luke Keough still leading the USA CRITS Series

The men's podium at Boise; Escuela, Cantwell, and Kersten.

(Image credit: Steve Conner)

After 90 minutes of racing in Boise, Idaho, it would be an aggressive V Australia team that would take not only the win, but finish three riders in the top five, including taking the top two podium spots. Jonathan Cantwell, last year's runner-up to teammate Ben Kersten, took first, while Kersten edged out Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Racing) for second.

The race was animated from the very beginning thanks to cash primes almost every other lap. Small breaks tried to get away from the word go but nothing stuck. The instigator of most of these first-half breaks was Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home), a dangerous breakaway artist that the field kept in sight. Two riders had a small gap coming into the mid-race prime, with Christian Helmig being the only overall USA CRITS contender able to pick up mid-race points.

Shortly after the mid-race sprint, a group of about 15 riders had some daylight between themselves and the peloton, but with no heavy hitters in the group, they were brought back just a few laps later. A few other small breaks tried to get away, however with 11 laps to go, V Australia took control of the front to set it up for their sprinters, and with one lap to go it was Aaron Kemps leading the train through, with Kersten sitting on the back and Escuela sitting on Kersten's wheel. On the final lap in the final corner a crash disrupted the chances of several sprinters as lead-out trains behind V Australia were broken up. In the end it would be an almost-repeat of the 2010 podium, with Cantwell crossing the line first.

Despite still nursing a shoulder injury after being hit by a car a little more than a week ago, Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) finished 9th on the day, followed by last week's Iron Hill Twilight Criterium winner Joseph Schmalz. Keough was able to hold onto his USA CRITS lead ahead of Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing), who had gotten caught behind the final-lap crash, and Clayton Barrows (Stan's No Tubes/AXA Equitable).

Just 64 points separate the top three in the USA CRITS Overall. Also, Helmig overtook Barrows in the Sportsbase Online Lap Leader competition, leading 38 laps this season versus Barrows's 35 laps.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonny Cantwell (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team)1:30:34
2Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
3Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
4Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
5Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
6K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:04
7Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar/ First Solar)
8Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
9Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis)
10Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)
11Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)0:00:06
12Clayton Barrows (Stans NoTubes/AXA equitable)
13Benny Swedberg (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
14Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)
15Alex Bowden (Team Type 1)
16Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)
17Sam Bassetti (Firefighters Racing p/b Advoca)
18Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
19Andy Goessling (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare)
20Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Home)
21Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
22Russell Harding (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
23Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
24Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
25Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
26Mat Stephens (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:15
27J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife Cycling Team)
28Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Empire p/b Northwave)
29Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
30Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
31Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
32Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
33Zach Earnest (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare)
34Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)0:00:19
35Phillip Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinders)
36Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinders)0:00:22
37Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:29
38Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinders)
39Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
40John Loehner (Stans NoTubes/AXA equitable)
41Rich Handley (Team Raleigh)
42Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
43Tyler Jewell (ELBOWZ RACING)
44David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
45Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
46Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
47Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
48Nicklaus Kiernan (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:34
49Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)0:00:39
50Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis)
51Armando Pagaza (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocare)0:00:42
52Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Sports)
53Austin Stewart (ELBOWZ RACING)0:00:44
54Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
55Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
56Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
57Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ RACING)
58Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)
59Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
60James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
61Issac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinders)
62Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
63Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
64Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
65Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
66Brandon Trafton (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:53
67Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:56
68Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:00:58
69Nick Walker (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:01:06
70Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:18
71Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
72Nicholas Bennette (MetLife Cycling Team)0:01:23
73Eric Young (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:48
74David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:54
75Euris Rafael Vidal (CRCA/Empire p/b Northwave)0:02:02

USA CRITS overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis)1177pts
2Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ RACING)1136
3Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)1113
4Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com )914
5Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis)872
6Euris Rafael Vidal (Foundation/CRCA)781
7Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ RACING)671
8Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling Team)635
9Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Te)607
10J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)601
11Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Cycing Team)525
12Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling Team)469
13Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)463
14Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team presented by Maxxis)450
15Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)445
16Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis)423
17Ben Kersten (V Australia)415
18Emile Abraham (Aerocat Cycing Team)408
19Bernard Sulzberger (Fly V Australia Pro Cycling Te)405
20Joseph Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)394
21Rafael Meran (Foundation/CRCA)373
22Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis)371
23Gavriel Epstein (Chipotle Development Team)368
24Christopher Monteleone (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling Team)367
25Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis)362

