Fizik launches updated Antares saddle range with revised geometry for road racing

The new Fizik Vento Antares saddle range has a revised design with a lower profile than the older model Antares saddle which it replaces and which we rated among the best road bike saddles.

Fizik says that the updated saddle is designed to allow the rider to shift their weight around more easily and adopt a wider range of positions.

As well as its lower profile, the new Vento Antares saddle design has been given a wider nose and incorporates a central cut-out. Together, Fizik says that these changes help avoid pressure hotspots, allow you to shift your weight around on the saddle more easily and help you to maintain a tucked aero position.

The Antares is a popular saddle model with the pros, used by many of Jumbo-Visma's team amongst others, that’s not as aggressive as the Vento Arione. Fizik recommends it for road racing, cyclocross and XC MTB use.

The new saddle is available across the full range of spec levels from the top 00, through to the R1, R3 and R5.

Fizik Vento Antares 00

(Image credit: Fizik)

Top of the range is the Vento Antares 00. It has 7mm x 9mm oval carbon rails and a carbon shell with injected EVA padding. It’s available in two widths, 140mm and 150mm, both of which are 270mm long. Fizik claims a weight of 118g for the 140mm width saddle and 124g for the 150mm width.

Price for the Vento Antares 00 is £259.99 / $299.99 / €299.00

Fizik Vento Antares R1

(Image credit: Fizik)

Move on to the Antares R1 and the carbon shell is replaced by carbon-reinforced nylon, although the carbon rails of the 00 are retained. Fizik uses double density foam padding, with softer foam at the nose than under the seat, while the sides of the shell are designed to flex as you pedal.

Again, there are 140mm and 150mm width options, with the 140mm saddle weighing 161g and the 150mm 166g.

Price for the Antares R1 is £179.99 / $224.99 / €199.00

Fizik Vento Antares R3

(Image credit: Fizik)

Moving down the range, the Antares R3 has the same carbon-reinforced nylon shell and double density foam padding as the R1, but swaps the carbon rails for Fizik’s proprietary Kium rails. Claimed weight for the 140mm width is 195g and for the 150mm saddle 202g.

Price for the Antares R3 is £144.99 / $149.99 / €149.00

Fizik Vento Antares R5

(Image credit: Fizik)

The entry-level Antares R5 retains the main features of the higher spec saddles, but sits on alloy rails. This makes for a small increase in weight to 210g for the 140mm width and 217g for the 150mm width saddle.

Price for the Antares R5 is £104.99 / $129.99 / €109.00