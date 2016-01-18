Cannondale Pro Cycling 2016 team presentation - Video
Vaughters introduces his team via global webcast
Cannondale Pro Cycling is inviting the public to view the presentation of their 2016 team and you can watch it all via global webcast on Cyclingnews at 2 p.m. EST.
Team CEO and manager, Jonathan Vaughters will unveil a new fan kit and give insight into his new line-up that includes 30 riders; 10 new riders and 20 returning. Among the new recruits are Patrick Bevin, who brought the team their first win of the 2016 season in the time trial at the New Zealand Road Championships on January 8.
Other new signings such as Rigoberto Uran, Matti Breschel and Simon Clarke will bring added experience to the team of young returning riders like Davide Formolo and Joe Dombrowski. Vaughters will also showcase the 2016 team-building process and provide an inside look at the team’s training camp held in Aspen.
The presentation will also include interviews with directors Charly Wegelius and Andreas Klier, and a few of this season’s riders. Some of the topics of discussion is expected to include team tactics, season race targets, and the mentoring young athletes.
Brad Sohner will host the launch and Tim Johnson will provide colour commentary.
Cannondale Pro Cycling already revealed the 2016 team kit made by Castelli on January 6. They have two teams competing this week at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina and Tour Down Under in Australia.
