Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld team abruptly halts after 16-year run

The race is over for the long-running Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com team. In a sudden announcement on social media Monday, the US-based cyclo-cross programme stated it would cease operations and not continue for a 17th season.

“Unfortunately, all journeys must come to an end. Today, we're sharing the difficult news that the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld team will not return next season. While it's a hard decision, we know the time is right,” the team said in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld was the longest-running and most accomplished elite-level cyclo-cross team in the United States, rising to the forefront of the sport under the direction of Stu Thorne. Over the 16 years of the team’s existence, some of the top American athletes in the sport of cyclo-cross grabbed the spotlight while riding in the signature lime green colours and claimed stars-and-stripes jerseys at US national championships.

Two-time elite women's national champion Clara Honsinger has raced with the squad during the cyclo-cross season and her teammates there have included Kaitie Keough, Emma White, and Katie Clouse. On the men's side, Tim Johnson, Jeremy Powers, Ryan Trebon, Curtis White and three-time US national champion Stephen Hyde raced for Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.

In a recap of their 2021-2022 season, Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld noted it had 29 wins and 35 podiums, which included an U23 title for Clouse and a second stars-and-stripes jersey for Honsinger in the women’s elite race in December.

A loaded roster of riders took part in the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Arkansas just six weeks ago, a rare opportunity for a home-based Worlds. Honsinger and White were the top American elite riders, placing 11th and 12th, respectively. Clouse was one of three Americans in the top 12 for under-23 women and AJ August was fifth in the junior men’s race.

Just this past season Hyde, Keough and Emma White retired from competition, Hyde having raced with the CXWorld team for five seasons and Keough with the team for 12 years. White was a multi-disciplinary cyclist who mixed road and cyclo-cross with time on the track for Team USA at the Olympic Games. With the Cannondale- Cyclocrossworld team, she won the women’s U23 cyclo-cross title in 2018 and finished seventh in the U23 category at Worlds.

In February, four major sponsors for the team received shoutouts on social media posts, Cannondale, SRAM and Zipp wheels all having been part of the ‘cross programme since 2006. “We’re excited for what the future of our partnership will bring,” the posts declared, not foreshadowing the demise of the team.

Hyde took to social media on Monday to post his comments. "What an incredible legacy you leave behind. So happy and proud to have been a part of it all myself. For ever grateful for my time with you all and the entire sport owes you a giant round of applause."

Curtis White, who was with the team for almost 10 seasons, also joined the chorus. "I am filled with gratitude and appreciation to have spent 9 seasons pursuing my passion with the team. Thank you for your influence on my career, the careers of so many others, and the entire sport."