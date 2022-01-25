Stephen Hyde transitions to coach for Team USA at Fayetteville Worlds

Three-time cyclo-cross elite men’s champion for the US Stephen Hyde announced his retirement Monday after a 10-year career. He competed the last two years with Steve Tilford Foundation Racing, finishing his final race at US nationals in DuPage County, Illinois in ninth place, his lowest finish in the last seven editions.

He was ranked as high as 10th in UCI individual standings in the 2016-2017 season, taking eight wins among his 11 podiums that year, including his first national crown and his first of two Continental championships. This season was his first without a victory since he began racing ‘cross in 2012.

“All things come to an end. And when I crossed the line of the @usacycling #cxnats I crossed the line for the last time. At least, as a pro,” Hyde posted to social media on his retirement.

Hyde was a member of Team USA six times for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships as an elite rider, finishing in the top 20 three times. He will be a coach for the host country team at this weekend’s Worlds, supporting the 38 athletes competing across seven disciplines, including a new Team Relay.

“Stephen always selflessly shared his time, energy, and knowledge, while also pursuing his highest potential. His determination to be a true champion uplifted everyone around him. He has always demonstrated excellent qualities as a leader and coach, and I know he will be an excellent addition to Team USA's coaching staff at our home World Championships in Fayetteville,” USA Cycling Cyclocross Director Jesse Anthony stated in a press release.

“It’s my hope that he’ll stay involved in the high performance cyclocross space as he moves forward as his skillset, experience, and passion bring unparalleled value to our athletes and the entire cyclocross community.”

This past summer he added the Unbound Gravel 100-mile event to his schedule, securing the victory.

Hyde was most productive on the bike in his five years with the Cannondale – Cyclocrossworld team. When he did not return to the team for the 2020-2021 season, he struck out on his own with a coaching business, Stephen Hyde Coaching, then returned to racing with the Steve Tilford Foundation team. The team continues in ‘cross with Joseph Schmalz and Raylyn Nuss, who is the owner of the team and was selected for the US women’s elite team in Fayetteville.

“My last few years in the sport have been full of change, some of such magnitude that I can't imagine life before. There are honestly too many people to thank for getting me into, through and out of this sport in one paragraph, far too many. I would like to give a special ‘Thanks’ to Raylyn Nuss and everyone at the Steve Tilford Foundation Racing Team,” Hyde said in the release.

“I am proud and honored to have contributed to the team and I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to race in the name of the late, great Steve Tilford. A man I barely knew in his life, but got to know better through my time spent with his friends and family across the world.

"I think that my talents and drive can be better utilized in another area within the sport. I have so much to be thankful for, and still so much to repay. The mentorship and guidance I have received through my career has been the light leading me, now I want to repay that. I want to see the sport of cyclocross thrive in the U.S. and to produce champions at the level I know is possible. I will continue to grow my coaching and performance management business through a few different avenues. Only time will tell where that leads.”