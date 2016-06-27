Cancellara confirmed in Trek-Segafredo Tour de France roster

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 3 Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek-Segafredo completed the announcement of its Tour de France roster by naming Fabian Cancellara, Haimar Zubeldia and Edward Theuns to the nine-man squad via Twitter.

Cancellara will be competing in his 11th Tour de France and the final edition of his career. He currently holds the record for the number of days spent in the race leader's jersey of riders who have not won the Tour de France. The new Swiss time trial champion has 29 days in the maillot jaune, with seven stage victories.

It will be the 15th time that Haimar Zubeldia will race the Tour de France. The Basque rider has finished in the top 10 of the overall classification four times, with his best finish being fourth in 2007 after he was elevated from fifth following the disqualification of Levi Leipheimer, who confessed to doping.

25-year-old Belgian Edward Theuns will compete in his first Grand Tour with this year's Tour de France. Racing in his first year at the WorldTour level, Theuns has one victory with the squad, a stage in the Baloise Belgium Tour, and a podium place in Dwars door Vlaanderen and this weekend's Halle Ingooigem to his name.

The trio join the already announced riders: Bauke Mollema, Peter Stetina, Jasper Stuyven and Fränk Schleck, Gregory Rast and Markel Irizar in the team.