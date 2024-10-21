Astana winning in transfer market as they sign Champoussin from Arkéa-B&B Hotels - but will it be enough to avoid relegation?

By
published

Arkéa-B&B Hotels worries continue as team bleeds talent with loss of Frenchman a year before his contract ends

LISSONE ITALY OCTOBER 06 Clement Champoussin of France and Team ArkeaBB Hotels competes during the 77th Coppa Agostoni 2024 a 1667km one day race from Lissone to Lissone on October 06 2024 in Lissone Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Clement Champoussin (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Astana Qazaqstan announced the signing of Clément Champoussin coming across from the embattled Arkéa-B&B Hotels team, adding strength to their team as they aspire to climb out of the relegation zone in the coming year and remain in the WorldTour in 2026.

The UCI's next cycle of promotion and relegation comes at the end of next season, and Astana have been at rock bottom of the WorldTour teams and are behind ProTeams Lotto Dstny, Israel-Premier Tech and Uno-X Mobility in the 2023-2024 points totals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Projected rankTeam2025 riders confirmedGain/Loss 2024-5Projected 2023-2025 points
1UAE Team Emirates28-651.6103928.78
2Team Visma-Lease a Bike291715.0272139.43
3Soudal Quick-Step30265.0354657.82
4Lidl-Trek3072952383.45
5 (↑ 1)Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe242609.6749403.46
6 (↓ 1)Ineos Grenadiers29-1111.9747712.9
7Alpecin-Deceuninck22-117942740.25
8Groupama-FDJ26-148837470.51
9 (↑ 2)Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team30-3931.9836357.98
10Bahrain Victorious26582.5534989.26
11 (↑ 4)Team Jayco AlUla293413.734847.95
12 (↑ 2)Israel-Premier Tech281699.6734206.33
13 (↓ 4)Lotto Dstny25-5295.2933058.12
14 (↓ 1)Movistar Team24-6532534.53
15 (↓ 3)EF Education-Easypost19-2849.9531564.64
16Intermarché-Wanty26-54429412.28
17Team DSM-Firmenich Postnl27-149.6327649.83
18Cofidis27380.4526362.96
19 (↑ 2)Astana Qazaqstan Team274717.7624528.68
20 (↓ 1)Arkea-B&B Hotels22-125223207
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Rider2024 Points2024 Team
Alex Baudin726Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
Fernando Gaviria715Movistar Team
Madis Mihkels711Intermarché-Wanty
Michael Valgren503EF Education-EasyPost
Rui Costa465EF Education-EasyPost
Chris Harper381Team Jayco-AlUla
Samuele Battistella345Astana Qazaqstan Team
Nairo Quintana293Movistar Team
Davide Cimolai260Movistar Team
Alexander Cepeda246EF Education-EasyPost
Simon Clarke238Israel-Premier Tech
Stan Van Tricht234Alpecin-Deceuninck
Dmitriy Gruzdev234Astana Qazaqstan Team
Axel Mariault232Cofidis
Ben Zwiehoff223Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Elia Viviani212Ineos Grenadiers
Matteo Sobrero207Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Ivan Sosa200Movistar Team
Esteban Chaves196EF Education-EasyPost
Gleb Brussenskiy185Astana Qazaqstan Team
Jesus David Peña172Team Jayco-AlUla
Luca Vergallito167Alpecin-Deceuninck
Lawrence Warbasse165Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
Alessandro Verre146Arkea-B&B Hotels
Owain Doull142EF Education-EasyPost
Mads Würtz Schmidt142Israel-Premier Tech
Simon Guglielmi134Arkea-B&B Hotels
Taco van der Hoorn130Intermarché-Wanty
Michel Ries127Arkea-B&B Hotels
Yukiya Arashiro115Bahrain Victorious
Ben Hermans112Cofidis
Ruben Fernandez108Cofidis
Igor Chzhan98Astana Qazaqstan Team
Maurice Ballerstedt96Alpecin-Deceuninck
David Dekker96Arkea-B&B Hotels
Johan Price-Pejtersen91Bahrain Victorious
Dusan Rajovic71Bahrain Victorious
Santiago Umba68Astana Qazaqstan Team
Blake Quick65Team Jayco-AlUla
Jaakko Hänninen63Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
Jonas Koch60Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Lucas Hamilton59Team Jayco-AlUla
Rudy Porter58Team Jayco-AlUla
Marc Sarreau56Groupama-FDJ
Yevgeniy Gidich55Astana Qazaqstan Team
Guy Sagiv50Israel-Premier Tech
Ahmed Madan45Bahrain Victorious
Fausto Masnada45Soudal Quick-Step
Stefan de Bod41EF Education-EasyPost
Cameron Scott40Bahrain Victorious
Alexis Gougeard38Cofidis
Donavan Grondin36Arkea-B&B Hotels
Harrison Wood36Cofidis
Vadim Pronskiy35Astana Qazaqstan Team
James Shaw35EF Education-EasyPost
Guillaume Boivin35Israel-Premier Tech
Anton Kuzmin30Astana Qazaqstan Team
Dries De Pooter30Intermarché-Wanty
Anton Palzer30Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
Mason Hollyman30Israel-Premier Tech
Jan Maas29Team Jayco-AlUla
Martijn Tusveld26Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
Kenny Elissonde21Cofidis
Senne Leysen20Alpecin-Deceuninck
Leo Hayter20Ineos Grenadiers
Alvaro Hodeg15UAE Team Emirates
Baptiste Planckaert10Intermarché-Wanty
Albert Torres8Movistar Team
Jason Osborne7Alpecin-Deceuninck
Fabio Felline7Lidl-Trek
Amund Grøndahl Jansen5Team Jayco-AlUla
Michael Vink5UAE Team Emirates
Lukasz Owsian3Arkea-B&B Hotels
Christophe Noppe3Cofidis
Michael Schwarzmann3Israel-Premier Tech
Lukasz Wisniowski0Bahrain Victorious
Ludovic Robeet0Cofidis
Cameron Wurf0Ineos Grenadiers
Michel Heßmann0Team Visma | Lease a Bike

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.