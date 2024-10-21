Astana winning in transfer market as they sign Champoussin from Arkéa-B&B Hotels - but will it be enough to avoid relegation?
Arkéa-B&B Hotels worries continue as team bleeds talent with loss of Frenchman a year before his contract ends
Astana Qazaqstan announced the signing of Clément Champoussin coming across from the embattled Arkéa-B&B Hotels team, adding strength to their team as they aspire to climb out of the relegation zone in the coming year and remain in the WorldTour in 2026.
The UCI's next cycle of promotion and relegation comes at the end of next season, and Astana have been at rock bottom of the WorldTour teams and are behind ProTeams Lotto Dstny, Israel-Premier Tech and Uno-X Mobility in the 2023-2024 points totals.
They face an uphill battle in 2025 to climb over 18th place Cofidis, but they have made six key signings, snatching up Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Aaron Gate (Burgos BH), Sergio Higuita (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) and Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) - making them the clear 'winners' in the 2024-2025 transfers market.
Champoussin won the Giro della Toscana and finished second overall in the Arctic Race of Norway this year along with podiums in the GP de Wallonie, Circuito de Getxo and a stage of the Tour de la Provence. He accumulated 681 points this season, making him the fourth-most valuable transfer into the team for 2025 after Bettiol, Ulissi and Gate.
The move comes as Arkéa-B&B Hotels have serious concerns about the team's future as their deal with both title sponsors ends at the conclusion of the 2025 season and their prospects of remaining in the WorldTour continue to fall as they are outside the top 18 teams.
The transfer season should be the time when teams look to bolster their rosters to move up the rankings and qualify for the 2026-2028 WorldTour. However, while Astana have secured the services of seven seasoned riders, Arkéa-B&B Hotels are letting Champoussin go before the end of his contract.
"First of all, I would like to thank the management of Arkéa-B&B Hotels for their open and professional approach during the negotiations for this transfer," Astana manager Alexandr Vinokourov said in the team's press release.
"Champoussin had a very strong 2024 season, and we expect that he will be able to develop even further within our team. He will definitely have the opportunity to do so."
Under UCI rules, the points a rider earns during the season stay with his team, so while Astana Qazaqstan have not directly benefitted from their transfers yet, their new signings together have earned 4,718 points this year.
Will it be enough to keep them in the WorldTour in 2026?
Astana Qazaqstan are currently 4,782 points behind Cofidis, who are 18th, in the 2023-2024 points totals. If all of the riders scored at the same level as this season in the coming year, it looks as if Astana will still be short of points in 2025 and could be facing relegation in 2026.
With only 27 riders confirmed to their roster for next year, they could still be in the market for more high-scoring riders.
As of publication, the top riders of 2024 who have yet to announce their team for the coming season include Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Alex Baudin (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Mihkels Madis (Intermarché-Wanty), Michael Valgren and Rui Costa (both EF Education-EasyPost) and Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla).
Movistar pad out team with Cepeda
The Movistar Team were not in trouble when it comes to relegation in 2026 and have kept the ship steady with another smart signing in Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
Cepeda won the overall Tour of Qinghai Lake in July and a stage of the Tour du Limousin. With a steady stream of solid finishes, the Ecuadorian earned 770 points this season. Cepeda is joined by Orluis Aular (977 points) in transferring from Caja Rural to Movistar.
The team also signed double Vuelta a España stage winner Pablo Castrillo from Kern Pharma, and Natnael Tesfazion (Lidl-Trek) to keep their potential standings intact.
Winners and losers in the transfer season so far
Lotto Dstny are losing their second title sponsor and will race simply as Lotto next year, but after being relegated after the 2022 season, they have been steadily in the top 10 of the rankings and are currently 9th in the 2023-2024 points totals.
However, they suffered greatly in this year's transfer season, giving up riders with a combined tally of almost 5,300 points.
While Lotto kept their top scorers Maxim Van Gils and Arnaud De Lie, they let Victor Campenaerts go to Visma-Lease a Bike, Pascal Eenkhoorn to Soudal-Quickstep, Andreas Kron to Uno-X Mobility, Sylvain Moniquet to Cofidis, Harm Vanhoucke to Q36.5 and Florian Vermeersch to UAE Team Emirates.
Because of their strong 2023 and 2024 seasons, however, they should remain safely in the top 15 as long as they continue to perform as they have with their existing riders and incoming neo-pros. Reuben Thompson (Groupama-FDJ) and Lars Craps (Flanders Baloise) are their only new signings aside from five devo riders.
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale were the next hardest hit in the transfer season, mainly because of Ben O'Connor's move to Jayco-AlUla. The Australian gained 4,096 points this season and was a major factor in offsetting Jayco-AlUla's loss of Simon Yates to Visma-Lease a Bike.
The French team lost riders who scored a combined total of 3,932 points this year and were not able to replace O'Connor's potential. Time trial specialist Stefan Bissegger was their biggest acquisition.
Cofidis, currently on the bubble in 18th in the 2023-2024 points total, lost Guillaume Martin to Groupama-FDJ and Gorka Izagirre and Simon Geschke to retirement but have signed Alex Aranburu (Movistar), Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and Emanuel Buchmann (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). With 27 riders currently confirmed for next season, they still have room to add value to their 2025 roster.
The top teams look set to remain in control of the UCI rankings, with UAE Team Emirates losing slightly because of the departure of Ulissi and Marc Hirschi (to Tudor Pro Cycling). Visma-Lease a Bike boosted their potential with Simon Yates and Axel Zingle (Cofidis), while Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe picked up a trio of riders from Visma and snatched Laurence Pithie from Groupama-FDJ.
Ineos Grenadiers have struggled the most of the top five teams, losing Ethan Hayter to Quickstep and Jhonatan Narvaez to UAE Team Emirates.
|Projected rank
|Team
|2025 riders confirmed
|Gain/Loss 2024-5
|Projected 2023-2025 points
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|28
|-651.6
|103928.78
|2
|Team Visma-Lease a Bike
|29
|1715.02
|72139.43
|3
|Soudal Quick-Step
|30
|265.03
|54657.82
|4
|Lidl-Trek
|30
|729
|52383.45
|5 (↑ 1)
|Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|2609.67
|49403.46
|6 (↓ 1)
|Ineos Grenadiers
|29
|-1111.97
|47712.9
|7
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|22
|-1179
|42740.25
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|26
|-1488
|37470.51
|9 (↑ 2)
|Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team
|30
|-3931.98
|36357.98
|10
|Bahrain Victorious
|26
|582.55
|34989.26
|11 (↑ 4)
|Team Jayco AlUla
|29
|3413.7
|34847.95
|12 (↑ 2)
|Israel-Premier Tech
|28
|1699.67
|34206.33
|13 (↓ 4)
|Lotto Dstny
|25
|-5295.29
|33058.12
|14 (↓ 1)
|Movistar Team
|24
|-65
|32534.53
|15 (↓ 3)
|EF Education-Easypost
|19
|-2849.95
|31564.64
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty
|26
|-544
|29412.28
|17
|Team DSM-Firmenich Postnl
|27
|-149.63
|27649.83
|18
|Cofidis
|27
|380.45
|26362.96
|19 (↑ 2)
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|27
|4717.76
|24528.68
|20 (↓ 1)
|Arkea-B&B Hotels
|22
|-1252
|23207
Riders still without confirmed 2025 teams
|Rider
|2024 Points
|2024 Team
|Alex Baudin
|726
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|Fernando Gaviria
|715
|Movistar Team
|Madis Mihkels
|711
|Intermarché-Wanty
|Michael Valgren
|503
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Rui Costa
|465
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Chris Harper
|381
|Team Jayco-AlUla
|Samuele Battistella
|345
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|Nairo Quintana
|293
|Movistar Team
|Davide Cimolai
|260
|Movistar Team
|Alexander Cepeda
|246
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Simon Clarke
|238
|Israel-Premier Tech
|Stan Van Tricht
|234
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Dmitriy Gruzdev
|234
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|Axel Mariault
|232
|Cofidis
|Ben Zwiehoff
|223
|Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
|Elia Viviani
|212
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Matteo Sobrero
|207
|Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
|Ivan Sosa
|200
|Movistar Team
|Esteban Chaves
|196
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Gleb Brussenskiy
|185
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|Jesus David Peña
|172
|Team Jayco-AlUla
|Luca Vergallito
|167
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Lawrence Warbasse
|165
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|Alessandro Verre
|146
|Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Owain Doull
|142
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Mads Würtz Schmidt
|142
|Israel-Premier Tech
|Simon Guglielmi
|134
|Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Taco van der Hoorn
|130
|Intermarché-Wanty
|Michel Ries
|127
|Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Yukiya Arashiro
|115
|Bahrain Victorious
|Ben Hermans
|112
|Cofidis
|Ruben Fernandez
|108
|Cofidis
|Igor Chzhan
|98
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|Maurice Ballerstedt
|96
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|David Dekker
|96
|Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Johan Price-Pejtersen
|91
|Bahrain Victorious
|Dusan Rajovic
|71
|Bahrain Victorious
|Santiago Umba
|68
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|Blake Quick
|65
|Team Jayco-AlUla
|Jaakko Hänninen
|63
|Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|Jonas Koch
|60
|Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
|Lucas Hamilton
|59
|Team Jayco-AlUla
|Rudy Porter
|58
|Team Jayco-AlUla
|Marc Sarreau
|56
|Groupama-FDJ
|Yevgeniy Gidich
|55
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|Guy Sagiv
|50
|Israel-Premier Tech
|Ahmed Madan
|45
|Bahrain Victorious
|Fausto Masnada
|45
|Soudal Quick-Step
|Stefan de Bod
|41
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Cameron Scott
|40
|Bahrain Victorious
|Alexis Gougeard
|38
|Cofidis
|Donavan Grondin
|36
|Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Harrison Wood
|36
|Cofidis
|Vadim Pronskiy
|35
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|James Shaw
|35
|EF Education-EasyPost
|Guillaume Boivin
|35
|Israel-Premier Tech
|Anton Kuzmin
|30
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|Dries De Pooter
|30
|Intermarché-Wanty
|Anton Palzer
|30
|Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
|Mason Hollyman
|30
|Israel-Premier Tech
|Jan Maas
|29
|Team Jayco-AlUla
|Martijn Tusveld
|26
|Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|Kenny Elissonde
|21
|Cofidis
|Senne Leysen
|20
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Leo Hayter
|20
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Alvaro Hodeg
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|Baptiste Planckaert
|10
|Intermarché-Wanty
|Albert Torres
|8
|Movistar Team
|Jason Osborne
|7
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|Fabio Felline
|7
|Lidl-Trek
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen
|5
|Team Jayco-AlUla
|Michael Vink
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|Lukasz Owsian
|3
|Arkea-B&B Hotels
|Christophe Noppe
|3
|Cofidis
|Michael Schwarzmann
|3
|Israel-Premier Tech
|Lukasz Wisniowski
|0
|Bahrain Victorious
|Ludovic Robeet
|0
|Cofidis
|Cameron Wurf
|0
|Ineos Grenadiers
|Michel Heßmann
|0
|Team Visma | Lease a Bike
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.