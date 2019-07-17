Caleb Ewans sprints to his first Tour de France win - Video
Highlights from stage 11 of the Grande Boucle
Lotto Soudal's 'pocket rocket' Caleb Ewan sprinted to his first-ever stage win at the Tour de France Wednesday, out-kicking stage 7 winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) in a photo finish at the line in Toulouse for the stage 11 victory. Deceuninck-QuickStep's Elia Viviani was third, followed by Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan. Ewan was the 11th stage winner in the first 11 stages of the 2019 race.
The overall battle remained unaffected after stage 11, with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) maintaining his 1:12 lead over defending champion Geraint Thomas and 1:16 over Egan Bernal, both of Team Ineos.
Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) crashed during the stage and was forced to abandon with a broken clavicle from a day marred by multiple crashes. Ewan himself was caught behind a crash in the closing kilometres and had to fight back with the help of teammate Roger Kluge to contest the win.
