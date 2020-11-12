Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team bikes are up for sale

As the 2020 season draws to a close, the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team is - perhaps inadvertently - offering one of the best early Black Friday bike deals available, by advertising the team's De Rosa Protos bikes for sale with a considerable saving. The collection of used bikes spans the team's training and racing bikes, complete with Shimano groupsets and Miche tubular wheels.

As retailers around the world begin to gear up for the biggest sale weekend of the year, many of their deals will be overshadowed by the Spanish UCI ProTeam outfit.

The race bikes are equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Miche Supertype 2020 carbon tubular wheels, Vittoria Corsa tyres, FSA finishing kit and a Repente saddle. The original price of €9,100.00 has been slashed by a huge 61 per cent at just €3,500.00, or €3,750.00 with a Vision Metron 6D handlebar.

The training bikes are built upon the same De Rosa Protos frameset. They wear the same Miche Supertype model wheels - albeit the rear is a shallow depth - and come fitted with Shimano's second-tier Ultegra Di2 groupset. The €3,000.00 price means a saving of 55 per cent.

Many of the bikes on offer will have been ridden in La Vuelta a España, and some will have picked up wins in events such as the Vuelta a Andalucia, where Gonzalo Serrano won Stage 2, and the Tour de Hongrie where Jon Aberasturi took victory on stage 1.

The team is known as a great stepping stone for riders trying to break into the WorldTour, and has been a former home to riders such as Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), Omar Fraile (Astana), and the British climber Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) who finished 3rd during this year's Vuelta.

By snapping up one of the team's bikes, you could very well be riding a future WorldTour race winner's bike.

