Bruyneel: Only Cancellara is assured of Tour de France spot

Image 1 of 3 Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

RadioShack-Nissan team principal Johan Bruyneel has used his regular Telesport column to slam what he sees as his team's poor overall form in 2012 and warned his star riders that complacency won't be tolerated ahead of the Tour de France in a month's time. And despite insisting earlier this week that he understood Frank Schleck's reasons for withdrawing from the Giro d'Italia last weekend, Bruyneel couldn't resist having another veiled dig at the man from Luxembourg.

"It is unacceptable," Bruyneel said of his team's overall progress this season. "Results this season have been very, very thin and with only two wins my team scores far below expectations. Only in the first months of the season, when I had Fabian Cancellara, did I see a good team.

"Frank and Andy Schleck have so far not lived up to the status of leaders. I was very disappointed last week that Frank left the Giro d'Italia. Hindsight is that his injury was more serious than at first sight appeared. Yet in recent years I have seen many more great riders seem more dead than alive and still pick themselves up and absolutely have to have the will to continue. I sometimes miss that a bit.

"There is Fabian Cancellara, and after him nobody is sure of a place in the squad for the Tour de France. Both Schleck brothers know that. They have no license. So far I still have no vision of my Tour cycling team with both Schleck brothers in it."