Bruyneel happy with RadioShack training camp work

RadioShack team manager Johan Bruyneel in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Team RadioShack may not be the favourite to win the Tour de France in 2011, but "the energy is good and the morale is high" in the team, according to the latest blog from team manager Johan Bruyneel.

One surprise for the new season will be a new kit design. "In the next few weeks, we'll be debuting the 2011 jerseys (yes, different than this year and different than what a lot of other teams are doing … I think you'll like it),“ Bruyneel wrote on his personal website.

The team has had two training camps in recent weeks, one in the US for the American riders, "and the other in Europe for everyone else. Thought I prefer to have everyone together, it was just easier for the Americans to stay closer to home," Bruyneel wrote.

The training camp in Europe including "quality training rides, some fun team-building activities (hiking and riding go-carts)," and the usual talks with riders about goals and racing schedules.

"It's always nice to see everyone again after the break and also give the new faces the chance to meet everyone and gel with the team. Though we won't be one of the favourites at the Tour de France this year, it hasn't taken away from the team's motivation to win races and make a statement … The energy is good and the morale is high!"

The team will open the 2011 season at the Tour Down Under. "It will be Lance's last international race, so it will be a good one to catch," Bruyneel said.

The riders not competing in Australia team will attend a training camp in Mallorca before riding the Challenge Mallorca races in early February.