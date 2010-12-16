RadioShack team for Armstrong's final Tour Down Under announced

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) in his final Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team RadioShack has announced its squad to ride the Santos Tour Down Under, held in Adelaide, Australia, from January 16-23.

Sebastian Rosseler will be the team's sprinter in an event which is dominated by the fast men, while winner of stage three at this year's edition of the race, Manuel Cardoso, returns to Australia as part of the US outfit.

And as race director Mike Turtur noted, "Another strong rider to join the team in Adelaide is three-time Swiss champion Gregory Rast, who has an impressive Swiss national road race championships record."

Markel Irizar will line up for Team RadioShack, having won the Škoda King of the Mountains classification as part of Euskaltel-Euskadi's team at the 2009 edition of the race.

And of course there's Armstrong, who will bid farewell to Australia and the professional peloton with a third appearance at the event.

"From this line-up, Armstrong will be well supported by a strong squad that has a good combination of youth and experience for his farewell ride," said Turtur.

Team RaioShack for Santos Tour Down Under: Lance Armstrong, Markel Irizar, Sebastian Rosseler, Jason McCartney, Gregory Rast, Ben Hermans, Manuel Cardoso. Team manager: Jose Azevedo