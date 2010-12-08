Photo gallery: RadioShack training camp in Calpe

Exclusive pictures from first gathering of 2011 campaign
Image 1 of 36
Image 2 of 36
Image 3 of 36
Image 4 of 36
Image 5 of 36
Image 6 of 36
Image 7 of 36
Image 8 of 36
Image 9 of 36
Image 10 of 36
Image 11 of 36
Image 12 of 36
Image 13 of 36
Image 14 of 36
Image 15 of 36
Image 16 of 36
Image 17 of 36
Image 18 of 36
Image 19 of 36
Image 20 of 36
Image 21 of 36
Image 22 of 36
Image 23 of 36
Image 24 of 36
Image 25 of 36
Image 26 of 36
Image 27 of 36
Image 28 of 36
Image 29 of 36
Image 30 of 36
Image 31 of 36
Image 32 of 36
Image 33 of 36
Image 34 of 36
Image 35 of 36
Image 36 of 36
The RadioShack team gathered in Calpe, Spain this week for its first training camp ahead of the 2011 season. And while Lance Armstrong and the other American riders didn’t make the trek across the Atlantic, there was still plenty of talent on show, including several new arrivals at the team for 2011.
Snow and freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on the training schedules of professional riders all over Europe in recent weeks and so many of the RadioShack squad were determined to make the most of their time under the Spanish sun to get in some serious training miles.
New signing Philip Deignan had been forced to ride a turbo trainer in recent days in Ireland and he was among a select group of riders to get in an extra hour on the road on first morning of the training camp. Andreas Klöden recently spent some time in the Middle East with Jan Ullrich but was also keen to take advantage of the conditions. He stayed out alone to put in some extra kilometres in the afternoon.
Janez Brajkovic was less fortunate and had to wait a little longer before sampling the delights of training with the sun on his back. Weather conditions and a string of flight delays saw the Slovenian arrive a day later than his teammates. Haimar Zubeldia and Thiago Machado had more straightforward journeys from elsewhere on the Iberian peninsula, while Yaroslav Popovych seemed happy to be back on his bike in Calpe after his troubled off-season.
Team manager Johan Bruyneel kept a low-key presence at the camp, running an eye over the fitness of his European-based riders as the team prepares for the beginning of the post-Lance Armstrong era.
Like last season, RadioShack will continue to ride SRAM-equipped Treks in 2011. Having secured a ProTeam licence for the coming season, RadioShack should also be present at all of the Grand Tours. The Calpe training camp was also an opportunity for the team to begin planning its calendar for 2011.
Cyclingnews has an exclusive gallery of images from the Calpe training camp here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy