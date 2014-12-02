Brown signing finalises Drapac's 2015 roster

Image 1 of 2 Graeme Brown (Belkin) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Mitch Docker and Graeme Brown in 2011 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australian Pro-Continental team Drapac have completed its 19-rider roster for 2015 with the signings of Graeme Brown and Cameron Peterson. Brown has spent the last nine seasons with the Rabobank and Belkin set up, operating as a sprinter and lead-out man.

"After 13 years of racing in Europe I'm really excited to start a new chapter of my life with a new team," the two-time Olympic gold medallist said. "Coming back and racing in Australia for an Australian team is something that I've always wanted to do, and this opportunity has come up at the perfect time.





Brown added the the philosophy of team owner Michael Drapac was another reason to sign on the dotted line for 2015.



