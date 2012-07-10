Bronzini heads Italian Olympic women's road team

Image 1 of 3 World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Italian road champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Tatiana Guderzo after her winning ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Reigning world champion Giorgia Bronzini will lead the Italian women's road cycling team to the London Olympic Games.

Technical director Edoardo Salvoldi has named Tatiana Guderzo, Noemi Cantele and Monia Baccaile in support of Bronzini in the road race on July 29. Former world championship silver medallist Cantele and Guderzo will also both race the time trial on August 2.

Elisa Longo Borghini and Rossella Ratto are listed as reserves. Salvoldi said that the pair can expect to play a significant role in the world championships later in the year.

"The reserves are two young ladies who have worked very hard this year and shown remarkable growth," he said.

"I have decided to bet on two fast athletes like Giorgia Bronzini, who is well known and feared by her adversaries and for this she can expect to be targeted, and Monia Baccaile, also fast but who can also be a valid alternative," explained Salvoldi.

The Italian men's team was named earlier this month with Sacha Modolo, Vincenzo Nibali, Luca Paolini, Marco Pinotti and Matteo Trentin selected for the Azzuri.