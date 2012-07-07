Vos on track for Olympic gold in London

Image 1 of 5 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) opens a gap on a descent (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 5 Giro Donne leader Marianne Vos won stage 8 from a three-rider breakaway to notch her fifth victory of the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 5 The stage podium: Judith Arndt, Marianne Vos and Evelyn Stevens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Marianne Vos wins stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Marianne Vos and Elisa Longo Borghini (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) is proving to her competitors at the Giro Donne that her recovery from injury is more than on track, her condition is good enough to contest for an Olympic title. Vos has shown it will take more than a broken bone sustained barely six weeks ago to prevent her from capturing her second Giro Donne title.

Vos crashed on a descent with over 60km to go in the Parkhotel Valkenburg Classic. The Dutchwoman managed to scrape herself off the ground, chase back to her breakaway companion before being joined by a number of other riders including eventual winner and teammate Annemiek van Vleuten and then contest the finale to finish in second place. It was a cunning display from Vos as she looks to add Olympic gold to her comprehensive palmares – not before winning the overall Giro Donne title.

With one stage to go and five stage wins, the overall victory looks to be certain for Vos. She holds a two minute and one second gap to Evelyn Stevens with Emma Pooley a further minute and 22 seconds in third. Such has been her dominant display at the Giro Donne, Vos will certainly head into the London Olympic road race as the number one favourite. Reigning Olympic champion from Beijing, Nicole Cooke (Faren Honda Team) has struggled to show the form necessary to top Vos, failing to make an impact in the nine-stage Giro.

