Broken scaphoid for Hinault from E3 Prijs
AG2R-La Mondiale rider out for undetermined period
Sébastien Hinault will be out of competition for a not yet determined amount of time after fracturing his scaphoid bone in his left wrist in a crash at the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke yesterday.
The AG2R-La Mondiale rider was caught up in the crash along with David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda), who broke his collarbone in the incident, Jens Mouris (GreenEdge), Koen De Kort (Project 1t4i) and Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis).
The 38-year-old Hinault also suffered scrapes and bruises on both knees, needed stitches in his shin and injured his shoulder.
