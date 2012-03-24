Broken scaphoid for Hinault from E3 Prijs

Image 1 of 5 Sébastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 5 A crash on the dusty cobbles in the E3 Prijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Jens Mouris (GreenEdge) was one of the crash victims in the E3 Prijs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Koen De Kort (Project 1t4i) crashed in the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) crashed out of the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke and sustained a broken collarbone. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sébastien Hinault will be out of competition for a not yet determined amount of time after fracturing his scaphoid bone in his left wrist in a crash at the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke yesterday.

The AG2R-La Mondiale rider was caught up in the crash along with David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda), who broke his collarbone in the incident, Jens Mouris (GreenEdge), Koen De Kort (Project 1t4i) and Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis).

The 38-year-old Hinault also suffered scrapes and bruises on both knees, needed stitches in his shin and injured his shoulder.