Broken pelvis for Shane Archbold - Tour de France Shorts

A spectacular crash in excess of 80km/h on stage 17 of the Tour de France left Shane Archbold with a broken bike, a broken pelvis and plenty of missing skin. The New Zealander, making his Tour debut, managed to the finish the stage to Finhaut-Emosson where he was 174th, 39:51 minutes down on stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha).

The 27-year-old was checked by the Tour medical staff immediately after the crash which he was unsure how it happened and underwent examinations upon the finish line with no indication of serious injury.

A third examination however revealed the broken pelvis with Bora-Argon 18 tweeting "We are very sad to have to announce that @Theflyingmullet has a broken pelvic. fracture is stable but he is out of #TDF2016 #headup #hero".

Archbold, who was given a 20 second penalty for riding behind the team car, was due to test the new FSA groupset in the stage 18 uphill time trial as Bora-Argon 18 mechanic Risto Usin told Cyclingnews.

Movistar lose Gorka Izagirre to injury

The 17th stage of the Tour de France started in the worse way possible for Gorka Izagirre as the Movistar rider was caught up in a crash with teammate Imanol Erviti, Borut Bozic (Cofidis) and Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin).

The Spanish rider was treated at the scene of the crash for his injuries with the inutial diagnosis being a broken collarbone. However, his Movistar team announced post-stage that the 28-year-old 'superficial damage' but suffered no broken bones in the accident. Bozic would also abandon the race due to his injuries sustained in the crash

Izagirre becomes the second rider from the Movistar squad to abandon the 2016 Tour, having finished 32nd overall last year, after Jesus Herrada left the race on stage 15 due to illness.

With three stages to come in the Alps, Movistar are looking to deliver Nairo Quintana to the top step of the podium in Paris but now have to do so without the services of Gorka Izagirre.

Gorka Izagirre is attended to by the medical staff after his crash that saw the Movistar rider abandon the Tour de France (ASO)

Jarlinson Pantano awarded combativity award on Colombian Independence Day

IAM Cycling's Jarlinson Pantano took an impressive Tour stage win in Culoz onstage 15 to give the Colombian fans something to shout about and looked on track to give them even greater reason to cheer as he and Tinkoff's Rafa Majka lead the race at the bottom of the final climb to Finhaut-Emosson on Colombian Independence day.

It wasn't to be though as the 28-year-old and Majka could only watch on as stage winner Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) powered past the duo and took the victory 55 second ahead of Pantano. While Pantano missed out on the win, he was rewarded for his performance with the combativity award and will wear the red dossard for tomorrow's uphill time trial.

"I'm happy. I got close but I couldn't win. The most important is to do the maximum, always," said Pantano who also improved his overall position from 27 to 23.

"I hope I have pleased Colombia today. I've tried everything to be ahead with Zakarin but he's a great rider and there was no way to beat him today."

