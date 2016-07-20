New FSA wireless groupset debuts at Tour de France

Image 1 of 11 The new FSA rear mech does not have a battery attached (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 2 of 11 The FSA rear gears is connected to a central battery by a cable (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 11 The FSA rear derailleur on Cyril Lemoine Orbea bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 11 The chunky FSA motor on the front derailleur (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 11 The buttons on the top of the FSA front derailleur (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 11 A side view of the FSA front derailleur (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 11 A lack of FSA logo and name indicates this a final prototype model (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 11 The FSA electronic gears on Bryan Coquard's bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 11 A close-up of the FSA rear derailleur (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 11 The FSA gears are powered via a cable to a central battery (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 11 Cofidis rider Cyril Lemoine rode stage 17 with the new FSA groupset (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The much awaited FSA groupset has made its debut at the Tour de France, with Cofidis rider Cyril Lemoine and Direct Energie sprinter Bryan Coquard using the electronic components during Wednesday's seventeenth stage from Berne to Finhaut-Emosson.

Cyclingnews captured this gallery of photographs at the start of the stage and spoke to Bora Argon 18 mechanic Risto Usin. He has built-up a team bike with the new FSA groupset which will be used by Shane Archbold during Thursday's mountain time trial stage.

Usin revealed that the so far unnamed FSA groupset is partially wireless, with the front and rear gears connected to a single battery hidden in the frame. This differentiates the FSA groupset from SRAM e-Tap, which is fully wireless and has detachable batteries on both the front and rear gear.

The gear changers are positioned on the inside of the brake lever, with two-way rocker switches that handle up and downshifts (right lever for the rear derailleur, left lever for the front). It seems FSA will offer the levers in two different sizes. "We started using a new groupset a few days ago. The guys had their first ride with it and it was working well. Tomorrow Shane Archbold will start with it in the time trial," Usin told Cyclingnews.

"The battery is connected with cables to the rear and front derailleur. The brake levers and shifting with the levers is wireless. You don't have, like with the Shimano, all the junctions, so everything is basically integrated. They have two different types of levers. Smaller levers for the smaller guys so that they are closer to the handlebar than the normal levers."

FSA has been a long-standing component maker but will now go head to head with the likes of Shimano, Campagnolo and Sram thanks to its new groupset. A prototype FSA groupset was first revealed on the second rest day of the 2015 Tour de France and fitted to Michal Kwiatkowski's spare bike when he was riding for the Etixx-QuickStep team. Another similar prototype was fitted to an Astana team bike but neither were used in the race.

Cyclingnews understands the Tour de France will act as a test for the groupset before an official presentation later in the summer.