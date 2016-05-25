Giro d'Italia: Stage 17 highlights - Video

Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) can't believe he's won a stage in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia featured an exhilerating finale, and a massive upset as Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling) soloed away for victory just metres ahead of a despairing group of sprinters.

The sprint teams left it late to bring back the day's breakaway, which had swelled from three to six in the final portion of the race, but the race looked to be all back together with a couple of kilometres remaining. Pippo Pozzato went off the front under the flamme rouge and while the sprint trains hesitated, Kluge saw an opportunity and went off in pursuit.

Using his track power, he caught and passed Pozzato with ease, and when the sprinters finally got their act together Kluge was far enough ahead to sit up and celebrate his first Grand Tour victory.

You can watch how it unfolded in our highlights video above.