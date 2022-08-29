Brodie Chapman leaves FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope to sign with Trek-Segafredo

Brodie Chapman is leaving FDJ-SUEZ Futuroscope after three seasons, signing a two-year deal with Trek-Segafredo where the Australian rider is expected to be a 'valuable asset' to help teammates toward victory but is also expected to have the opportunity to take some chances for results.

The 31-year-old Australian broke into professional road cycling with Tibco-SVB in 2018 after beating Annemiek van Vleuten at the Women's Herald Sun Tour, taking a stage and overall victory while racing with the national team. She then joined the French team FDJ in 2020 and since then she has spent much of her race time supporting her teammates.

The rider with a flair for attacking has also taken a number of victories, the latest being at the Grand Prix Féminin de Chambéry in April. She came fourth overall at the Tour de Suisse Women in June as well.



“Their combined tactics and strength in the peloton are a force to be reckoned with and it’s something I’ve dreamed about being a part of," Chapman said of her new contract with Trek-Segafredo. "When Ina (Teutenberg, director) got in contact with me, I had butterflies in my stomach, and that doesn’t happen that often these days. I’m really excited about this opportunity."

The Australian, who was also picked in the national team for her home Road World Championships in Wollongong, will be joining a number of other compatriots on Trek-Segafredo with Lauretta Hanson signed through 2023 and Chloe Hosking on the squad this season. Trek-Segafredo also recently announced the signing of Amanda Spratt, who has long been an integral part of Team BikeExchange-Jayco.

At her new team Chapman will be riding alongside current world champion Elisa Balsamo, Elisa Longo Borghini, Shirin van Anrooij, Lucinda Brand and Lizzie Deignan.



“I think Trek has raised the level of professional women’s cycling,” Chapman said. “I’m mostly excited to learn from the other experienced riders and staff at the team. We’ve got a good balance of new talent and a lot of experience. Personally, I hope that I can contribute, and I really hope to learn a lot and develop as a rider with the help of the Team."

Trek-Segafredo Team Director Ina Teutenberg said with Chapman's strength in all terrains "she will be a valuable asset to help the team win races.”

“We also know that when given the opportunity, Brodie is able to challenge for victories herself and so she will also be able to take her own chances when they come,” Teutenberg added.