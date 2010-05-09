British women leave hospital after Belgian crash

A jacket for British rider Lucy Martin after the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Three of the four British women hospitalized after being hit by a car while training in Belgium were discharged from a hospital in Oudenaarde on Saturday, as British Cycling reported that all five riders involved in the incident were making satisfactory progress in their recovery.

Hannah Mayo underwent surgery on Friday to have pins inserted in her broken left leg. X-rays confirmed the 19-year-old did not suffer a fracture of her right leg, as had been previously reported. Mayo's right arm and wrist were also broken in the accident.

She has been joined by her parents in Belgium, who have reported that she is in good spirits and was expected to be able to leave her hospital bed on Saturday afternoon. She is expected to remain at the hospital for a further week.

Emma Trott, 20, and Sarah Reynolds, 18, have been released from the hospital. Trott is recovering from a broken collarbone and a black eye, while Reynolds injured her hand and cut her chin in the accident. Katie Colclough, 20, suffered a concussion in the crash and left the hospital on Saturday after being held for observation.

The fifth woman injured in the crash, Lucy Martin, suffered a cracked vertebra and is resting at the British Academy House under the supervision of the British team's medical staff.