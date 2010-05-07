Five riders from UK hit by car while training

A jacket for British rider Lucy Martin after the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

British Cycling confirmed today that five of its female riders were injured after being hit by a car while training in Belgium.

Hannah Mayho, Lucy Martin, Katie Colclough, Emma Trott and Sarah Reynolds were riding between Brakel and Oudenaarde when the accident took place at about 10:30 Friday morning. All five were treated at a hospital in Oudenaarde.

Mayho was the worst injured, having taken a direct hit by the car. She suffered fractures in both legs, her right arm and wrist and is undergoing surgery today.

Colclough sustained a concussion and will be kept in hospital overnight. Martin has cracked a vertebra and has been advised to rest over the coming weeks, while Trott suffered a broken collarbone and a black eye. Reynolds hurt her hand and split her chin.

"Simon Cope, the Olympic Academy Programme Coach, is with the five riders in Belgium," the British Cycling statement said. "All families have been informed and the priority now is to bring the athletes back to the UK as soon as possible."