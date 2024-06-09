British National Team put SD Worx-Protime under pressure on final Tour of Britain Women stage

Lizzie Deignan defends QOM jersey with solo attack, Anna Henderson finishes overall runner-up

The solo break of Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain National Team
The solo break of Lizzie Deignan of Great Britain National Team (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

 Going into the final stage of the Tour of Britain Women, the British National Team had Anna Henderson in second place overall and Lizzie Deignan wearing the blue QOM jersey. The day turned out to be rainier than expected, and Great Britain took the fight to SD Worx-Protime who had to work hard to defend Lotte Kopecky’s GC lead.

“It was incredible, Lizzie did such a good job, she really put SD Worx under pressure. That was really, really amazing, and then she just kept trying to set me up,” said a shivering Henderson after the stage.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.